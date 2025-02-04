Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

US Vice President JD Vance will attend AI summit in Paris, French official says

Feb 4, 2025, 2:37 AM

Vice President JD Vance speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday,...

Vice President JD Vance speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President JD Vance will attend a two-day high-level summit focusing on artificial intelligence in Paris next week, his first scheduled trip abroad since taking office, a French diplomatic official said.

The so-called AI Action Summit is to gather heads of state and top government officials, CEOs and other actors involved in the tech sector, which has been shaken up by galloping advances.

Vance has not made any official foreign trips since his inauguration last month. The French diplomatic official spoke on condition of anonymity as the list of top attendees has not been made official yet.

The U.S. Embassy would not comment, referring questions to the White House.

China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang is amid those expected to attend the summit. which will be co-presided by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vance’s trip comes after President Donald Trump last month talked up a joint venture investing up to $500 billion for infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence by a new partnership of OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank. The new entity, Stargate, will start building out data centers and the electricity generation needed for the further development of the fast-evolving AI in Texas, according to the White House.

Meanwhile, Chinese AI model DeepSeek’s emergence has shaken up the tech sector, offering companies access to the technology at a fraction of the previous cost and providing the potential to push other AI companies to improve their models and bring down prices.

Vance in the past has acknowledged some harmful AI applications, but said at a July Senate hearing that he worries that concern is justifying “some preemptive overregulation attempts that would frankly entrench the tech incumbents that we already have.”

Politics

Vice President JD Vance speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday,...

Associated Press

US Vice President JD Vance will attend AI summit in Paris, French official says

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President JD Vance will attend a two-day high-level summit focusing on artificial intelligence in Paris next week, his first scheduled trip abroad since taking office, a French diplomatic official said. The so-called AI Action Summit is to gather heads of state and top government officials, CEOs and other actors involved […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US and Philippine fighter aircraft jointly patrol disputed shoal region guarded by China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. and Philippine fighter aircraft staged a joint patrol and training Tuesday over a disputed South China Sea shoal where Chinese fighter jets fired flares last year to drive away a Philippine aircraft, Philippine officials said. The joint patrol and air-intercept drills over the hotly disputed Scarborough Shoal off the northwestern […]

6 hours ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of state Treasurer Stacy Garrity ...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania governor expected to seek more money for schools and transit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to seek more money for public schools and public transit when he delivers his third budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday. Shapiro is also expected to reprise his support for legalizing marijuana and introducing taxes on skill games viewed as competitors to casinos and lottery contests. […]

8 hours ago

A woman walks by the Chinese and U.S. national flags on display outside a souvenir shop in Beijing ...

Associated Press

China counters with tariffs on US products. It will also investigate Google

BEIJING (AP) — China countered President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products with tariffs of its own on multiple U.S. imports Tuesday as well as announcing an antitrust investigation into Google and other trade measures. China said it would implement a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products as well as a 10% […]

9 hours ago

FILE - District of Columbia Councilman Trayon White, center, walks out of the federal courthouse af...

Associated Press

Trayon White channels Marion Barry as he fights corruption charges and expulsion from the DC Council

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trayon White came up in local politics as a direct protege of iconic and infamous former Mayor Marion Barry. Now the D.C. councilmember is openly channeling his mentor’s defiant, populist playbook as he fights for survival in the face of a corruption trial and a looming vote by his own peers to […]

9 hours ago

Demostrators gather at a rally at City Hall to support legislation that gives the mayors extra powe...

Associated Press

San Francisco ready to grant new mayor greater powers to battle fentanyl crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors is poised to grant newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie greater powers and flexibility to expedite the city’s response to a fentanyl crisis that has turned sidewalks into open-air dens of drug consumption and homelessness. The legislation, which supervisors will vote on Tuesday, eliminates competitive bidding requirements […]

9 hours ago

US Vice President JD Vance will attend AI summit in Paris, French official says