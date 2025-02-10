Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

White House officials ready to meet with Zelenskyy in Munich for talks on Russia’s war on Ukraine

Feb 10, 2025, 4:14 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the briefing with President of the European I...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the briefing with President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calvino in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — President Donald Trump’ s senior advisers are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the path toward ending Russia’s nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, told The Associated Press that the White House is ironing out details of the highly anticipated talks during the annual summit for international security discussions.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kellogg are among the Trump administration officials traveling to Germany for the summit, and all could be involved in the critical talks with Zelenskyy and his team on the sidelines of the event.

“Knowing how the process works, it would probably be better for Zelenskyy if we all met together and talked through it as a group,” Kellogg said in an interview.

Trump on Monday said he’d “probably” speak with Zelenskyy this week.

The U.S. president said administration officials also would use the Munich gathering to get a better gauge of the support that European nations are willing to provide Kyiv as it tries to repel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grinding invasion.

Kellogg and other administration officials have already been meeting with European diplomats in Washington to discuss Ukraine.

But the talks in Munich give Trump’s top aides their first major opportunity to deliver a message about the new administration’s foreign policy outlook and its approach to a war that Trump has said is costing too much American taxpayer money.

He complained anew about Europe not doing enough in its own backyard. Trump argued that countries on the continent should repay the U.S. what Washington has spent helping Kyiv.

“We will deliver our expectation to the allies,” Kellogg said. “When we come back from Munich — we want to deliver to the president the options, so when he does get (directly) involved in the peace process, he knows what it will look like for him.”

Trump, who had previously said he would bring about a rapid end to the war, recently suggested that administration officials have already begun talks with Russian officials. Trump has said his administration has been in contact with Putin but he has declined to provide further detail about the purported talks.

Trump also has in recent days said he wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine to gain access to the country’s rare earth materials as a condition for continuing U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia. The president told reporters Monday that his aides were working toward striking such a deal.

“We have people over there today who are making a deal that as we give money, we get minerals and we get oil and we get all sorts of things,” Trump said. “Because why are we doing this?”

Kellogg said a rare earth deal could help ensure continued American economic support for Ukraine.

“The answer to that is yes,” Kellogg, said of the potential for such a deal keeping U.S. support for Ukraine flowing. “The economics of that would allow for further support to the Ukrainians.”

Vance will lead the delegation to the security conference and is set to arrive in Munich on Thursday as part of his first overseas trip since becoming vice president.

He’s now in Paris attending an artificial intelligence summit and is set to meet Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The war in Ukraine is expected to be on the agenda in all those meetings.

Like Trump, Vance has been an outspoken critic of U.S. sending billions in military aid to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden.

AP writer Michelle L. Price in Washington contributed reporting.

Politics

FILE - A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton, alongside an empt...

Associated Press

Ex-FEMA worker who directed staff to avoid homes with Trump signs violated Hatch Act, agency says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency is seeking disciplinary action against former Federal Emergency Management Agency worker who directed workers helping hurricane survivors to yard signs supporting President Donald Trump, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The complaint with the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board was filed by the Office of Special Counsel, whose leader […]

34 minutes ago

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez gavels in a special legislative session on immigration at the st...

Associated Press

Florida lawmakers work to settle DeSantis rift as they open a new session on immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Tuesday took a major step toward settling a weekslong standoff between term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans who control the Statehouse, as they gaveled in another special session on immigration aimed at leveraging state and local resources to carry out President Donald Trump ‘s mass deportation agenda. […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - Part of a file from the CIA, dated Oct. 10, 1963, details "a reliable and sensitive source i...

Associated Press

FBI says it found 2,400 new JFK assassination records

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI on Tuesday said it discovered 2,400 new records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy as federal agencies work to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order last month to release thousands of files. The FBI said it’s working to transfer the records to the National Archives […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Trump administration appeals Maryland judge’s ruling blocking birthright citizenship order

President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday said it’s appealing a Maryland federal judge’s ruling blocking the president’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for people whose parents are not legally in the country. In a brief filing, the administration’s attorneys said they were appealing to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. It’s the second […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California teen sentenced to 4 years in prison for making hundreds of ‘swatting’ calls across the US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California teenager was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison in a case involving hundreds of swatting calls, including to a Florida mosque among other institutions and individuals, federal prosecutors said. Alan W. Filion, 18, pleaded guilty in November to four counts of making interstate threats to injure the person […]

2 hours ago

This photo released by the Jill Underly campaign shows Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction S...

Associated Press

Wisconsin’s top education official facing challengers on both flanks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The race to become Wisconsin’s top education official pits the Democratic-backed incumbent against a school choice advocate aligned with Republicans and a rural school superintendent who has garnered support from teachers unions and school administrators. The top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will face off on April 1. Wisconsin’s top education […]

2 hours ago

White House officials ready to meet with Zelenskyy in Munich for talks on Russia’s war on Ukraine