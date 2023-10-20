Find your closest ballot drop box in King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties

As ballots started going out Friday, the voting period for the 2023 general election has begun.

The deadline to register to vote and get a ballot is Oct. 30, and you can register online here.

MyNorthwest is providing a comprehensive list of ballot drop boxes across King County, Snohomish County, and Pierce County in one, convenient place, for the 2023 general elections less than three weeks away.

The drop boxes, as of last week, are open 24 hours per day and will remain open until 8 p.m. Nov. 7.

More: Head here for election results when they arrive

For the full list of drop boxes sorted by county head here.

If you live in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties, check below for your closest drop box.

King County

Auburn

Auburn Library

1102 Auburn Way South

Auburn, WA 98002

Auburn Park & Ride

101 15th St. NE

Auburn, WA 98001

Muckleshoot Tribe – Philip Starr Building

39015 172nd Ave. SE

Auburn, WA 98092

Bellevue

Bellevue Regional Library

1111 110th Ave. NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

Crossroads Shopping Center

(south entrance)

15600 NE 8th St.

Bellevue, WA 98008

Newport Way Library

14250 SE Newport Way

Bellevue, WA 98006

Black Diamond



24707 Roberts Dr.

Black Diamond, WA 98010

Bothell

Bothell City Hall

18415 101st Ave. NE

Bothell, WA 98011



(by the Activities & Recreation Center)

18220 Campus Way NE

Bothell, WA 98011

Burien

Boulevard Park Library

12015 Roseberg Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98168

Burien Town Square Park

(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street)

480 SW 152nd St.

Burien, WA 98166

Carnation



4804 Tolt Ave.

Carnation, WA 98014

Covington

Covington Library

27100 164th Ave. SE

Covington, WA 98042

Des Moines

Highline College

(entrance across from 27th Ave S)

2400 S 240th St.

Des Moines, WA 98198

Duvall

Duvall Police Department/Depot Park

26225 NE Burhen Way

Duvall, WA 98019

Enumclaw

Enumclaw Library

1700 1st St.

Enumclaw, WA 98022

Fall City

Fall City Library

33415 SE 42nd Pl.

Fall City, WA 98024

Federal Way

Federal Way City Hall

33325 8th Ave. South

Federal Way, WA 98003



848 S 320th St.

Federal Way, WA 98003

Issaquah

Issaquah City Hall

130 E Sunset Way

Issaquah, WA 98027

Kenmore

Kenmore City Hall

18120 68th Ave. NE

Kenmore, WA 98028

Kent



20500 108th Ave. SE

Kent, WA 98031



10828 SE 248th St.

Kent, WA 98030

Regional Justice Center

(near parking garage entrance)

401 4th Ave. N

Kent, WA 98032

Kirkland

Kingsgate Library

12315 NE 143rd St.

Kirkland, WA 98034

Kirkland City Hall

123 5th Ave.

Kirkland, WA 98033

Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park City Hall

17425 Ballinger Way NE

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Maple Valley

Hobart Food Market

20250 276th Ave. SE

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Tahoma School District Building

25720 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Rd. SE

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Mercer Island

Mercer Island Community & Event Center

8236 SE 24th St.

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Newcastle

Newcastle City Hall

12835 Newcastle Way

Newcastle, WA 98056

Normandy Park

Normandy Park Towne Center

19901 1st Ave. South

Normandy Park, WA 98148

North Bend

North Bend Library

115 E 4th St.

North Bend, WA 98045

Pacific

Algona-Pacific Library

255 Ellingson Road

Pacific, WA 98047

Redmond

Redmond City Hall

15670 NE 85th St.

Redmond, WA 98052

Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village

6505 176th Ave. NE

Redmond, WA 98052

Renton

Fairwood Library

17009 140th Ave. SE

Renton, WA 98058

King County Elections

919 SW Grady Way

Renton, WA 98057

Powell Avenue Box*

(across the street from King County Elections)

725 Powell Ave. SW

Renton, WA 98057

Renton Public Health Center

3201 NE 7th St.

Renton, WA 98056

Sammamish

Sammamish City Hall

801 228th Ave. SE

Sammamish, WA 98075

SeaTac



19955 28th Ave. S

SeaTac, WA 98188

Valley View Library

17850 Military Road South

SeaTac, WA 98188

Seattle

Ballard Branch Library

Corner of NW 57th St. and 22nd Ave. NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Beacon Hill Library

2821 Beacon Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98144

NewHolly Neighborhood Campus

7054 32nd Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98118

Broadview Library

12755 Greenwood Ave. North

Seattle, WA 98133

Skyway Library

12601 76th Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98178

Seattle Central College

Broadway-Edison Building

(northeast corner) 1701 Broadway

Seattle, WA 98122

Garfield Community Center

2323 E Cherry St.

Seattle, WA 98122



713 6th Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98104

Rainier Community Center

4600 38th Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98118



(in front of the Kingdome Deli)

Corner of 2nd Ave. S and S King St.

Seattle, WA 98104

Waterway 19 Park (next to Gas Works Park)

2119 N Northlake Way

Seattle, WA 98103

Green Lake Community Center

7201 East Green Lake Dr. North

Seattle, WA 98115

Lake City Library

12501 28th Ave. NE

Seattle, WA 98125

Magnolia Park

1461 Magnolia Blvd. West

Seattle, WA 98199

North Seattle College

(south visitor lot access from N 95th St)

9600 College Way N

Seattle, WA 98103

Seattle Pacific University Bookstore

310 W Bertona St.

Seattle, WA 98119

Rainier Beach Community Center

8825 Rainier Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98118

Magnuson Park/The Brig

6344 NE 74th St.

Seattle, WA 98115

South Lake Union

310 Terry Ave. N

Seattle, WA 98109

South Park Library

8604 8th Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98108



Corner of 1st Ave. N and Mercer Street

Seattle, WA 98106



Schmitz Hall

(by north entrance on NE 41st Street)

1410 NE Campus Parkway

Seattle, WA 98195

Alaska Junction

Corner of SW Alaska Street and 44th Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98116

High Point Library

3411 SW Raymond St.

Seattle, WA 98126



(at the entrance of the Robert Smith Building)

6000 16th Ave. SW

Seattle, WA 98106

White Center Library

1409 SW 107th St.

Seattle, WA 98146

Shoreline

Shoreline Library

345 NE 175th St.

Shoreline, WA 98155

Shoreline Park & Ride

18821 Aurora Ave. N

Shoreline, WA 98113

Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie Library

7824 Center Blvd. SE

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Tukwila

Tukwila Community Center

12424 42nd Ave. South

Tukwila, WA 98168

Vashon Island

Vashon Library

17210 Vashon Hwy. SW

Vashon, WA 98070

Woodinville



17301 133rd Ave. NE

Woodinville, WA 98072

Woodinville Library

17105 Avondale Rd. NE

Woodinville, WA 98072

Snohomish County

Follow @http://twitter.com/Mynorthwest