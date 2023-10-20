Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

ELECTION

Find your closest ballot drop box in King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties

Oct 20, 2023, 12:28 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm

ballot box...

(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

As ballots started going out Friday, the voting period for the 2023 general election has begun.

The deadline to register to vote and get a ballot is Oct. 30, and you can register online here.

MyNorthwest is providing a comprehensive list of ballot drop boxes across King County, Snohomish County, and Pierce County in one, convenient place, for the 2023 general elections less than three weeks away.

The drop boxes, as of last week, are open 24 hours per day and will remain open until 8 p.m. Nov. 7.

More: Head here for election results when they arrive

For the full list of drop boxes sorted by county head here.

If you live in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties, check below for your closest drop box.

King County

Auburn

Auburn Library
1102 Auburn Way South
Auburn, WA 98002

Auburn Park & Ride
101 15th St. NE
Auburn, WA 98001

Muckleshoot Tribe – Philip Starr Building
39015 172nd Ave. SE
Auburn, WA 98092

Bellevue

Bellevue Regional Library
1111 110th Ave. NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Crossroads Shopping Center
(south entrance)
15600 NE 8th St.
Bellevue, WA 98008

Newport Way Library
14250 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Black Diamond

Black Diamond Library
24707 Roberts Dr.
Black Diamond, WA 98010

Bothell

Bothell City Hall
18415 101st Ave. NE
Bothell, WA 98011

University of Washington – Bothell Campus
(by the Activities & Recreation Center)
18220 Campus Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Burien

Boulevard Park Library
12015 Roseberg Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98168

Burien Town Square Park
(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street)
480 SW 152nd St.
Burien, WA 98166

Carnation

Carnation Library
4804 Tolt Ave.
Carnation, WA 98014

Covington

Covington Library
27100 164th Ave. SE
Covington, WA 98042

Des Moines

Highline College
(entrance across from 27th Ave S)
2400 S 240th St.
Des Moines, WA 98198

Duvall

Duvall Police Department/Depot Park
26225 NE Burhen Way
Duvall, WA 98019

Enumclaw

Enumclaw Library
1700 1st St.
Enumclaw, WA 98022

Fall City

Fall City Library
33415 SE 42nd Pl.
Fall City, WA 98024

Federal Way

Federal Way City Hall
33325 8th Ave. South
Federal Way, WA 98003

Federal Way 320th Library
848 S 320th St.
Federal Way, WA 98003

Issaquah

Issaquah City Hall
130 E Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027

Kenmore

Kenmore City Hall
18120 68th Ave. NE
Kenmore, WA 98028

Kent

Kent Panther Lake Library
20500 108th Ave. SE
Kent, WA 98031

Kent YMCA
10828 SE 248th St.
Kent, WA 98030

Regional Justice Center
(near parking garage entrance)
401 4th Ave. N
Kent, WA 98032

Kirkland

Kingsgate Library
12315 NE 143rd St.
Kirkland, WA 98034

Kirkland City Hall
123 5th Ave.
Kirkland, WA 98033

Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Maple Valley

Hobart Food Market
20250 276th Ave. SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Tahoma School District Building
25720 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Rd. SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Mercer Island

Mercer Island Community & Event Center
8236 SE 24th St.
Mercer Island, WA 98040

Newcastle

Newcastle City Hall
12835 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056

Normandy Park

Normandy Park Towne Center
19901 1st Ave. South
Normandy Park, WA 98148

North Bend

North Bend Library
115 E 4th St.
North Bend, WA 98045

Pacific

Algona-Pacific Library
255 Ellingson Road
Pacific, WA 98047

Redmond

Redmond City Hall
15670 NE 85th St.
Redmond, WA 98052

Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village
6505 176th Ave. NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Renton

Fairwood Library
17009 140th Ave. SE
Renton, WA 98058

King County Elections
919 SW Grady Way
Renton, WA 98057

Powell Avenue Box* 
(across the street from King County Elections)
725 Powell Ave. SW
Renton, WA 98057

Renton Public Health Center
3201 NE 7th St.
Renton, WA 98056

Sammamish

Sammamish City Hall
801 228th Ave. SE
Sammamish, WA 98075

SeaTac

Angle Lake Transit Station
19955 28th Ave. S
SeaTac, WA 98188

Valley View Library
17850 Military Road South
SeaTac, WA 98188

Seattle

Ballard Branch Library
Corner of NW 57th St. and 22nd Ave. NW
Seattle, WA 98107

Beacon Hill Library
2821 Beacon Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98144

NewHolly Neighborhood Campus
7054 32nd Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98118

Broadview Library
12755 Greenwood Ave. North
Seattle, WA 98133

Skyway Library
12601 76th Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98178

Seattle Central College
Broadway-Edison Building
(northeast corner) 1701 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Garfield Community Center
2323 E Cherry St.
Seattle, WA 98122

Uwajimaya
713 6th Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98104

Rainier Community Center
4600 38th Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98118

King Street Box
(in front of the Kingdome Deli)
Corner of 2nd Ave. S and S King St.
Seattle, WA 98104

Waterway 19 Park (next to Gas Works Park)
2119 N Northlake Way
Seattle, WA 98103

Green Lake Community Center
7201 East Green Lake Dr. North
Seattle, WA 98115

Lake City Library
12501 28th Ave. NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Magnolia Park
1461 Magnolia Blvd. West
Seattle, WA 98199

North Seattle College
(south visitor lot access from N 95th St)
9600 College Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Seattle Pacific University Bookstore
310 W Bertona St.
Seattle, WA 98119

Rainier Beach Community Center
8825 Rainier Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98118

Magnuson Park/The Brig
6344 NE 74th St.
Seattle, WA 98115

South Lake Union
310 Terry Ave. N
Seattle, WA 98109

South Park Library
8604 8th Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98108

Metropolitan Market – Queen Anne
Corner of 1st Ave. N and Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98106

University of Washington Campus
Schmitz Hall
(by north entrance on NE 41st Street)
1410 NE Campus Parkway
Seattle, WA 98195

Alaska Junction
Corner of SW Alaska Street and 44th Avenue SW
Seattle, WA 98116

High Point Library
3411 SW Raymond St.
Seattle, WA 98126

South Seattle College
(at the entrance of the Robert Smith Building)
6000 16th Ave. SW
Seattle, WA 98106

White Center Library
1409 SW 107th St.
Seattle, WA 98146

Shoreline

Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St.
Shoreline, WA 98155

Shoreline Park & Ride
18821 Aurora Ave. N
Shoreline, WA 98113

Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie Library
7824 Center Blvd. SE
Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Tukwila

Tukwila Community Center
12424 42nd Ave. South
Tukwila, WA 98168

Vashon Island

Vashon Library
17210 Vashon Hwy. SW
Vashon, WA 98070

Woodinville

Woodinville City Hall
17301 133rd Ave. NE
Woodinville, WA 98072

Woodinville Library
17105 Avondale Rd. NE
Woodinville, WA 98072

Snohomish County

Arlington (near library)
135 N Washington Ave.
Arlington, WA 98223
Bothell (QFC parking lot)
22833 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell, WA 98021
Brier (near City Hall)
2901 228th St. SW
Brier, WA 98036
Darrington (near library/Town Hall)
1005 Cascade St.
Darrington, WA  98241

Edmonds (near library)
650 Main St.
Edmonds, WA 98020

Everett (courthouse campus)
Rockefeller Avenue and Wall Street
Everett, WA 98201

Everett (EvCC – behind WSU bldg)
1001 N Broadway
Everett, WA 98201
Everett (Everett Mall – near W Mall Dr) 
1402 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
Everett (McCollum Park & Ride)
600 128th St. SE
Everett, WA 98206
Gold Bar (Gateway Park)
5th and Orchard
Gold Bar, WA 98251
Granite Falls (near library)
815 E Galena St.
Granite Falls, WA 98252
Index (near Town Hall)
511 Ave. A
Index, WA 98256
Lake Stevens (near boat launch)
1800 Main St.
Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Lakewood (parking lot east of middle school)
16800 16th Dr. NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Lynnwood (Ash Way Park & Ride)
16327 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Lynnwood (Edmonds College)
20000 68th Ave. W
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)
19100 44th Ave. W
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Marysville (Ash Ave Park & Ride)
1100 6th St.
Marysville, WA 98270
Marysville (behind City Hall)
1049 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270
Marysville (Grove Elementary)
6510 Grove St.
Marysville, WA 98270
Mill Creek (in turnaround near post office)
159th Pl. SE and Mill Creek Blvd.
Mill Creek, WA 98223
Monroe (near library)
1070 Village Way
Monroe, WA 98272
Mountlake Terrace (near library)
23300 58th Ave. W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Mukilteo (near library)
4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd.
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Silvana (near Peace Lutheran Church)
1717 Ole Larson Rd.
Silvana, WA 98287
Smokey Point (near Lowe’s)
3300 169th Pl. NE
Arlington, WA 98223
Snohomish (Centennial Middle School)
3000 S Machias Rd.
Snohomish, WA 98290
Snohomish (Glacier Peak High School parking lot)
7401 144th Pl. SE
Snohomish, WA 98296
Snohomish (near library)
311 Maple Ave.
Snohomish, WA 98290
Stanwood (near library)
9701 271st St. NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
Startup (near event center)
14315 366th Ave. SE
Sultan, WA 98294
Sultan (near City Hall/library)
319 Main St.
Sultan, WA  98294
Tulalip (near youth center)
6722 Totem Beach Rd.
Tulalip, WA  98271
Woodinville (Kokanee Elementary)
23710 57th Ave. SE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodway (near Town Hall)
23920 113th Pl. W
Woodway, WA  98020

Pierce County

Anderson Island

Anderson Island Park and Ride, Yoman Rd (Near Villa Beach Rd)

Ashford

Ashford County Park, 29801 SR 706

Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake (South) Park and Ride
Sky Island Drive E & 184th Avenue E

Browns Point/Northeast Tacoma
NE Police Substation
4731 Norpoint Way NE

Buckley

Buckley Library
123 S River Rd.

Dupont

Dupont Ross Plaza
1500 Wilmington Dr.

Eatonville

Barney’s Corner
40512 Meridian E

Eatonville Town Hall
201 Center St. W

Edgewood

Edgewood City Hall
2224 104th Ave. E

Fife

Fife City Hall
5411 23rd St. E

Fircrest

Fircrest City Hall
115 Ramsdell St.

Fox Island

Fox Island Fire Station 53
906 Kamus Dr.

Gig Harbor/Key Peninsula

Gig Harbor Fire Station
6711 Kimball Dr.

Key Center Food Market
9021 Key Peninsula Hwy NW

Lake Kathryn Food Market
14220 92nd Ave. NW

Pt. Fosdick Safeway
4811 Pt. Fosdick Dr. NW

Purdy Fire Station
5210 144th St. NW

Graham

Graham Fire & Rescue Station 91
10012 187th St. E

Lakewood

Lakewood City Hall
6000 Main St. SW

Lakewood (SR 512) Park and Ride
10417 S. Tacoma Way

Milton

Milton City Hall
1000 Laurel St.

Orting

Orting Public Safety Building
401 Washington Ave. SE

Parkland/Spanaway

Parkland/Spanaway Library
13718 Pacific Ave. S

Roy Y Park and Ride,
SR 507 & Pacific Ave. S

Puyallup/South Hill

Puyallup Library
324 S Meridian

Skookum Archers
11209 Shaw Rd. E

South Hill Library
15420 Meridian E

Roy

Roy City Hall
216 McNaught Rd. S

South Prairie

South Prairie Fire Department
350 SR 162

Steilacoom

Steilacoom Library
2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Summit

Summit Library
5107 112th St. E

Sumner

Sumner Library
1116 Fryar Ave.

Tacoma

72nd Street Transit Center
1319 E 72nd St.

Central District
902 S L St.

Community Health Care At Salishan
1708 E 44th St.

Kandle Park Police Substation (parking lot)
5140 N 26th St.

Pierce County Annex
2401 S 35th St.

Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals With Disabilities
6315 S 19th St.

Tacoma Dome Park And Ride
610 Puyallup Ave. E

Wapato Park
1501 S 72nd St.

Tillicum

Tillicum Community Center
14916 Washington Ave. SW
University Place

West Pierce Fire & Rescue
3631 Drexler Dr. W

Wilkeson

Wilkeson Town Hall
540 Church St.

Election

GOP Debate...

Bill Kaczaraba

‘Cringe’ GOP debate brings ‘sad people’ to the stage in Milwaukee

The Republican presidential candidates fought over abortion rights, U.S. support for Ukraine and the experience the job requires.

2 months ago

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks Sunday, March 20, 2016, at a ca...

No Author

Sanders’ West Coast campaign makes key stops in Washington

More than 7,500 people turned out to a high school in Vancouver, Washington and another 10,300 showed up at an arena in Seattle on Sunday for Bernie Sanders rallies, two of three taking place in the state that day.

8 years ago

Donald Trump has posted a big win in the GOP caucus on the Northern Mariana Islands. (AP)...

No Author

Trump gets huge win in Northern Mariana Islands GOP caucus

Donald Trump has posted a big win in the GOP caucus on the Northern Mariana Islands.

8 years ago

Top lawmakers in Washington largely exempt themselves from the state’s public records law, an...

No Author

Washington lawmakers exempt from releasing emails

Top lawmakers in Washington largely exempt themselves from the state's public records law, and their offices did not release emails sent and received by their government accounts when requested.

8 years ago

n FILE — In this Thursday, March 10, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate, bus...

No Author

Presidential candidates offer dark visions to anxious voters

There was little sunshine in Florida this week after the presidential candidates arrived.

8 years ago

Donald Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary. (AP)...

No Author

Donald Trump wins South Carolina Republican primary

Donald Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary, a second-straight victory for the billionaire real estate mogul after his first-place finish in New Hampshire. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in close race for second.

8 years ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Find your closest ballot drop box in King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties