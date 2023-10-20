Find your closest ballot drop box in King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties
Oct 20, 2023, 12:28 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm
As ballots started going out Friday, the voting period for the 2023 general election has begun.
The deadline to register to vote and get a ballot is Oct. 30, and you can register online here.
MyNorthwest is providing a comprehensive list of ballot drop boxes across King County, Snohomish County, and Pierce County in one, convenient place, for the 2023 general elections less than three weeks away.
The drop boxes, as of last week, are open 24 hours per day and will remain open until 8 p.m. Nov. 7.
If you live in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties, check below for your closest drop box.
King County
Auburn
Auburn Library
1102 Auburn Way South
Auburn, WA 98002
Auburn Park & Ride
101 15th St. NE
Auburn, WA 98001
Muckleshoot Tribe – Philip Starr Building
39015 172nd Ave. SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Bellevue
Bellevue Regional Library
1111 110th Ave. NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Crossroads Shopping Center
(south entrance)
15600 NE 8th St.
Bellevue, WA 98008
Newport Way Library
14250 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006
Black Diamond
Black Diamond Library
24707 Roberts Dr.
Black Diamond, WA 98010
Bothell
Bothell City Hall
18415 101st Ave. NE
Bothell, WA 98011
University of Washington – Bothell Campus
(by the Activities & Recreation Center)
18220 Campus Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Burien
Boulevard Park Library
12015 Roseberg Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98168
Burien Town Square Park
(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street)
480 SW 152nd St.
Burien, WA 98166
Carnation
Carnation Library
4804 Tolt Ave.
Carnation, WA 98014
Covington
Covington Library
27100 164th Ave. SE
Covington, WA 98042
Des Moines
Highline College
(entrance across from 27th Ave S)
2400 S 240th St.
Des Moines, WA 98198
Duvall
Duvall Police Department/Depot Park
26225 NE Burhen Way
Duvall, WA 98019
Enumclaw
Enumclaw Library
1700 1st St.
Enumclaw, WA 98022
Fall City
Fall City Library
33415 SE 42nd Pl.
Fall City, WA 98024
Federal Way
Federal Way City Hall
33325 8th Ave. South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Federal Way 320th Library
848 S 320th St.
Federal Way, WA 98003
Issaquah
Issaquah City Hall
130 E Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Kenmore
Kenmore City Hall
18120 68th Ave. NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Kent
Kent Panther Lake Library
20500 108th Ave. SE
Kent, WA 98031
Kent YMCA
10828 SE 248th St.
Kent, WA 98030
Regional Justice Center
(near parking garage entrance)
401 4th Ave. N
Kent, WA 98032
Kirkland
Kingsgate Library
12315 NE 143rd St.
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland City Hall
123 5th Ave.
Kirkland, WA 98033
Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Maple Valley
Hobart Food Market
20250 276th Ave. SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038
Tahoma School District Building
25720 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Rd. SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038
Mercer Island
Mercer Island Community & Event Center
8236 SE 24th St.
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Newcastle
Newcastle City Hall
12835 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
Normandy Park
Normandy Park Towne Center
19901 1st Ave. South
Normandy Park, WA 98148
North Bend
North Bend Library
115 E 4th St.
North Bend, WA 98045
Pacific
Algona-Pacific Library
255 Ellingson Road
Pacific, WA 98047
Redmond
Redmond City Hall
15670 NE 85th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village
6505 176th Ave. NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Renton
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Ave. SE
Renton, WA 98058
King County Elections
919 SW Grady Way
Renton, WA 98057
Powell Avenue Box*
(across the street from King County Elections)
725 Powell Ave. SW
Renton, WA 98057
Renton Public Health Center
3201 NE 7th St.
Renton, WA 98056
Sammamish
Sammamish City Hall
801 228th Ave. SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SeaTac
Angle Lake Transit Station
19955 28th Ave. S
SeaTac, WA 98188
Valley View Library
17850 Military Road South
SeaTac, WA 98188
Seattle
Ballard Branch Library
Corner of NW 57th St. and 22nd Ave. NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Beacon Hill Library
2821 Beacon Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98144
NewHolly Neighborhood Campus
7054 32nd Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98118
Broadview Library
12755 Greenwood Ave. North
Seattle, WA 98133
Skyway Library
12601 76th Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98178
Seattle Central College
Broadway-Edison Building
(northeast corner) 1701 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Garfield Community Center
2323 E Cherry St.
Seattle, WA 98122
Uwajimaya
713 6th Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98104
Rainier Community Center
4600 38th Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98118
King Street Box
(in front of the Kingdome Deli)
Corner of 2nd Ave. S and S King St.
Seattle, WA 98104
Waterway 19 Park (next to Gas Works Park)
2119 N Northlake Way
Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake Community Center
7201 East Green Lake Dr. North
Seattle, WA 98115
Lake City Library
12501 28th Ave. NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Magnolia Park
1461 Magnolia Blvd. West
Seattle, WA 98199
North Seattle College
(south visitor lot access from N 95th St)
9600 College Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Seattle Pacific University Bookstore
310 W Bertona St.
Seattle, WA 98119
Rainier Beach Community Center
8825 Rainier Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98118
Magnuson Park/The Brig
6344 NE 74th St.
Seattle, WA 98115
South Lake Union
310 Terry Ave. N
Seattle, WA 98109
South Park Library
8604 8th Ave. South
Seattle, WA 98108
Metropolitan Market – Queen Anne
Corner of 1st Ave. N and Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98106
University of Washington Campus
Schmitz Hall
(by north entrance on NE 41st Street)
1410 NE Campus Parkway
Seattle, WA 98195
Alaska Junction
Corner of SW Alaska Street and 44th Avenue SW
Seattle, WA 98116
High Point Library
3411 SW Raymond St.
Seattle, WA 98126
South Seattle College
(at the entrance of the Robert Smith Building)
6000 16th Ave. SW
Seattle, WA 98106
White Center Library
1409 SW 107th St.
Seattle, WA 98146
Shoreline
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St.
Shoreline, WA 98155
Shoreline Park & Ride
18821 Aurora Ave. N
Shoreline, WA 98113
Snoqualmie
Snoqualmie Library
7824 Center Blvd. SE
Snoqualmie, WA 98065
Tukwila
Tukwila Community Center
12424 42nd Ave. South
Tukwila, WA 98168
Vashon Island
Vashon Library
17210 Vashon Hwy. SW
Vashon, WA 98070
Woodinville
Woodinville City Hall
17301 133rd Ave. NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodinville Library
17105 Avondale Rd. NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Snohomish County
Pierce County
Anderson Island
Anderson Island Park and Ride, Yoman Rd (Near Villa Beach Rd)
Ashford
Ashford County Park, 29801 SR 706
Bonney Lake
Bonney Lake (South) Park and Ride
Sky Island Drive E & 184th Avenue E
Browns Point/Northeast Tacoma
NE Police Substation
4731 Norpoint Way NE
Buckley
Buckley Library
123 S River Rd.
Dupont
Dupont Ross Plaza
1500 Wilmington Dr.
Eatonville
Barney’s Corner
40512 Meridian E
Eatonville Town Hall
201 Center St. W
Edgewood
Edgewood City Hall
2224 104th Ave. E
Fife
Fife City Hall
5411 23rd St. E
Fircrest
Fircrest City Hall
115 Ramsdell St.
Fox Island
Fox Island Fire Station 53
906 Kamus Dr.
Gig Harbor/Key Peninsula
Gig Harbor Fire Station
6711 Kimball Dr.
Key Center Food Market
9021 Key Peninsula Hwy NW
Lake Kathryn Food Market
14220 92nd Ave. NW
Pt. Fosdick Safeway
4811 Pt. Fosdick Dr. NW
Purdy Fire Station
5210 144th St. NW
Graham
Graham Fire & Rescue Station 91
10012 187th St. E
Lakewood
Lakewood City Hall
6000 Main St. SW
Lakewood (SR 512) Park and Ride
10417 S. Tacoma Way
Milton
Milton City Hall
1000 Laurel St.
Orting
Orting Public Safety Building
401 Washington Ave. SE
Parkland/Spanaway
Parkland/Spanaway Library
13718 Pacific Ave. S
Roy Y Park and Ride,
SR 507 & Pacific Ave. S
Puyallup/South Hill
Puyallup Library
324 S Meridian
Skookum Archers
11209 Shaw Rd. E
South Hill Library
15420 Meridian E
Roy
Roy City Hall
216 McNaught Rd. S
South Prairie
South Prairie Fire Department
350 SR 162
Steilacoom
Steilacoom Library
2950 Steilacoom Blvd.
Summit
Summit Library
5107 112th St. E
Sumner
Sumner Library
1116 Fryar Ave.
Tacoma
72nd Street Transit Center
1319 E 72nd St.
Central District
902 S L St.
Community Health Care At Salishan
1708 E 44th St.
Kandle Park Police Substation (parking lot)
5140 N 26th St.
Pierce County Annex
2401 S 35th St.
Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals With Disabilities
6315 S 19th St.
Tacoma Dome Park And Ride
610 Puyallup Ave. E
Wapato Park
1501 S 72nd St.
Tillicum
Tillicum Community Center
14916 Washington Ave. SW
University Place
West Pierce Fire & Rescue
3631 Drexler Dr. W
Wilkeson
Wilkeson Town Hall
540 Church St.