Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma father considering lawsuit after daughter attacked by student at Baker Middle School

Dec 7, 2022, 5:45 AM
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A male student was caught on camera beating a teenage classmate inside a school hallway. Now the victim’s father is calling for action.

The assault happened eight days ago in the hallway at Baker Middle School.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Jamar Pollard says Tacoma school officials took too long to stop the beating and didn’t provide adequate medical care for his daughter.

He ended up taking her to the hospital.

Pollard said all the school did was to have the school nurse look at his daughter, but what happened at Baker Middle School warranted calling for medics and police.

“She had a concussion; she had deep bruising all on the left side of her face. Her eye was half swollen shut,” said Pollard.

Pollard says his 14-year-old daughter was left battered and bruised by a vicious attack at the school, allegedly instigated by a teenager more than twice her size.

Despite that, he says, no outside authorities were called.

“You can’t see in that partial video,” he said, “but she was slammed against the wall multiple times, and slammed on the ground, kicked in the head. With that kind of head trauma, I would think that an ambulance would be called, too. It wasn’t.”

Neither were the Tacoma police.

“No, they didn’t call the police,” he said. “I had to do that.”

More troubling still, he says the district knew the teen was a danger.

“Other school faculty here have told me that the boy has had other encounters, violent encounters, encounters with females,” Pollard said. “And he’s still attending the school.”

Tacoma School officials said in a statement they can say little to respect both teens’ privacy but that violence is not tolerated.

“Staff responded immediately to intervene, within seconds of the incident,” the statement added, “The student involved quickly received medical attention and steps were taken to deescalate.”

“So, within seconds is two, three, four, five seconds,” said Pollard. “The video you see is 15 seconds and the assault lasted longer than that video.”

Pollard says the district’s response all round has been inadequate.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking with that statement,” said Pollard, shaking his head. “That’s crazy.”

Pollard says school officials did finally tell him that the student has been expelled and is no longer in the school.

He doesn’t believe they would have acted if he hadn’t spoken up.

Now he is considering suing.

Tacoma police are investigating this as an assault case.

And they could recommend charges against that teen.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

mount vernon...
Nicole Jennings

Mt. Vernon Schools exploring shorter summer, more mid-year breaks

The Mount Vernon School District is considering shortening summer vacation and adding more breaks during the school year.
22 hours ago
auburn doughnut...
Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes

No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Crossley.
22 hours ago
Microsoft...
Heather Bosch

FTC sues to block Microsoft from buying maker of Call of Duty

The FTC is suing to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire video game company Activision Blizzard, which produces Call of Duty.
22 hours ago
Pierce County investigation into Sheriff...
Darren Dedo

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.
22 hours ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Gee Scott says "Ed Troyer is an embarrassment to all the men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department."
22 hours ago
winter...
L.B. Gilbert

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-car collisions on the mountain passes, WSDOT says drivers are not prepared to drive in winter weather conditions.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Tacoma father considering lawsuit after daughter attacked by student at Baker Middle School