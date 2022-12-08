Close
LOCAL NEWS

Eastbound I-90 reopen east of Kittitas after 38 car collision

Dec 8, 2022, 5:36 AM | Updated: 6:52 am
collision...
Photo from Washington State Patrol
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 6:39 p.m.:

Eastbound Interstate 90 was closed 16 miles east of Ellensburg for much of Wednesday due to a 38-vehicle crash likely caused by freezing fog and low visibility, troopers and fire officials said.

Investigators say the pileup began when a vehicle lost traction and came to rest in the roadway, blocking all the lanes.

Five people were treated and taken to hospitals in Quincy and Ellensburg with relatively minor injuries, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott said.

Elliott estimated that there were 45 to 50 vehicles within the three-quarter-mile footprint of the crash scene, many with some kind of damage, although most were not directly involved.

Update 4:04 p.m.:

Eastbound I-90 is now reopen after a 30 car collision caused the interstate to be closed for most of the day. WSDOT officials warn travelers to be cautious of dense fog in the area.

Update 2:07 p.m.:

Eastbound I-90 is estimated to reopen at 4 p.m. today, according to a tweet from WSDOT’s Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account.

Update 8:12 a.m.:

WSP announced that they estimate the closure would last 10-12 hours. There were 18 cars and 12 semis involved in the accident, with multiple images of packages scattered across the road.

Original:

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that Interstate 90 is closed 16 miles east of Ellensburg due to a multiple-car collision that Washington State Patrol says involves 30 vehicles.

There is no information about what caused the crash, but WSP Trooper Collin Cumaravel advises drivers to slow down and drive cautiously while driving in the Cascade passes, many of which still have snow on the ground.

2 crashes into snow plows as WSDOT warns drivers about slippery roads

WSDOT has no projected time for when the road will be reopened and is advising drivers to take a detour through local roads or to delay travel for the day.

Firefighters and medics from Grant County are responding to assist.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should expect westbound I-90 to be icy with possible fog.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

