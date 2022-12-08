Close
LOCAL NEWS

Family of murdered business owner helping other victims of gun violence

Dec 7, 2022, 4:57 PM
gun violence...
D’Vonne Pickett Jr. (Photo courtesy of the 'Support the Pickett Family' GoFundMe)
(Photo courtesy of the 'Support the Pickett Family' GoFundMe)
Heather Bosch's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Two months since the murder of Seattle businessman D’Vonne Pickett Junior, his family is already helping other victims of gun violence.

D’Vonne and his wife, KeAnna Rose Pickett, opened the Central District mailing business, “The Postman,” in 2018.

Suspect in Central District business owner’s death faces charges

While the store is seeing a steady stream of customers mailing holiday cards and packages, people are also dropping off donations of toys, clothes, and gift cards.

“We’re actually partnering with RISE, which is an organization that supports families that are victims of gun violence,” KeAnna said.

RISE — Resilient in Sustaining Empowerment — is helping her galvanize community support to keep the business going after the death of her husband.

“Because without the community … our doors probably wouldn’t have opened back up,” KeAnna said.

D’Vonne was fatally shot outside of the store in October. The suspect is currently in custody.

KeAnna said she and her children are taking things “one day at a time” and sometimes, one moment at a time.

“There’s feel-good moments. Feel-bad moments,” she said.

She said having the store to focus on helps.

“Just to be able to have the opportunity to be able to continue on feels good,” KeAnna said. “It feels like I have purpose.”

The continued presence of the family-run business is important for the community, too.

Stevens Pass vows to do better during this ski and snowboard season

“It’s so much more than a business,” said neighbor Janna Pekaar. She stated, when the neighborhood post office closed, the Pickett family more than filled the void.

“They’re welcoming. It’s fun to go in there,” she said, commenting that she often sees the Pickett’s children at the store. “I’ve seen the little kids grow.”

Janna brought a bag full of toys for the donation drive, “It’s the least I can do,” she said.

“With the holiday, we get to tap into the giving spirit, and also be able to receive — which is hard to do sometimes, too,” KeAnna added.

