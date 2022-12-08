Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

‘They need to do a better job’: Family demanding answers months after man found dead in Lewis County

Dec 8, 2022, 5:47 AM | Updated: 6:41 am
Photo from KIRO 7...
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

An Oregon family is demanding answers after their family member, Aron Christensen, and his 4-month-old puppy, Buzzo, were killed in Lewis County near Walupt Lake.

It happened in August but no one has been charged for their murder.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“I feel like I’ve been unwillingly dragged through hell for the past three or four months,” Corey Christensen, Aron’s brother, said. “My brother was loved and cared for — he was a member of the Portland music community, he was a chef, he was a bartender, he was a vinyl presser — he has a huge group of friends and you can see that when they all go up to Chehalis and have a rally for him.”

Aron and Buzzo were hiking and their bodies were discovered by another group of hikers.

Corey said their family was originally told by the sheriff’s office that Aron had suffered a heart attack.

However, the coroner later confirmed with KIRO’s sister station in Portland that his death was a homicide. He was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

“They need to do a better job and they need to do a … more thorough job. … I understand that these things take time but at the same time, you cannot drag a family through hell by saying these are good kids, saying he had a heart attack, whoops he was shot, laced marijuana, — no, none of that should be said to a grieving family, ever,” Corey said.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced that as a result of the coroner’s determination, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager would face charges of first-degree manslaughter and animal cruelty.

“Aron is dead, Buzz is dead and we want to know what happened,” Kiki Rose, a friend of the family, said.

The sheriff’s office said that on Aug. 21, a day after their bodies were found, a member of one of the suspects’ families reached out with information.

The 20-year-old and 17-year-old told law enforcement that they were hiking around 9 p.m. when they heard growling noises and saw the eyes of what they thought was a wild animal. That was when they opened fire.

“They thought it was a mountain lion, is what I heard the police told me. A 4-month-old puppy doesn’t sound like a mountain lion, a cougar at all, or even look like it,” Corey said.

Corey said Buzzo’s cause and manner of death still haven’t been released.

The charges that were referred by the sheriff’s office were sent back by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office because the prosecutor said they were incomplete.

“Once it was received by us, we looked at the reports and we determined that there was additional investigation that needed to be done, and so it was sent back to the sheriff’s office to complete that investigation,” Jonathan Meyer, the Lewis County prosecuting attorney, said.

Now, the Christensens are trying to find answers in any way they can.

“The family has resorted to paying for paid advertisements in local newspapers, setting up their own tip line, a GoFundMe account to help pay for all of these things that we’re trying to do — to just simply find out what happened to Aron and to Buzz,” Rose said.

GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help pay for costs.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

mount vernon...
Nicole Jennings

Mt. Vernon Schools exploring shorter summer, more mid-year breaks

The Mount Vernon School District is considering shortening summer vacation and adding more breaks during the school year.
23 hours ago
auburn doughnut...
Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes

No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Crossley.
23 hours ago
Microsoft...
Heather Bosch

FTC sues to block Microsoft from buying maker of Call of Duty

The FTC is suing to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire video game company Activision Blizzard, which produces Call of Duty.
23 hours ago
Pierce County investigation into Sheriff...
Darren Dedo

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.
23 hours ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Gee Scott says "Ed Troyer is an embarrassment to all the men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department."
23 hours ago
winter...
L.B. Gilbert

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-car collisions on the mountain passes, WSDOT says drivers are not prepared to drive in winter weather conditions.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
‘They need to do a better job’: Family demanding answers months after man found dead in Lewis County