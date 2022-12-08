Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle mayor plans to cut gas-powered cars at City Hall to slash greenhouse gas

Dec 8, 2022, 7:33 AM | Updated: 9:06 am
greenhouse gas...
Mayor Bruce Harrell (Photo courtesy of the City of Seattle)
(Photo courtesy of the City of Seattle)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Seattle’s mayor has signed an ambitious plan aimed at slashing greenhouse gas in the city. It’s an executive order that focuses on city-owned vehicles across departments in an effort to foster collaboration to eliminate fossil-fuel-powered cars and trucks as well as promote alternative modes of transportation.

Mayor Bruce Harrell signed the plan with 23 separate initiatives, including eliminating all gasoline-powered vehicles used by the city by 2030.

USPS replaces fleet with gas-powered over electric vehicles, prompting Washington AG lawsuit

A recent greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concludes 61% of Seattle’s GHG emissions are from transportation. And, it finds the city is not currently on track to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“We’ll achieve a 100% zero emission fossil-fuel-free city fleet by 2030,” said the mayor at a Wednesday news conference highlighting the order. “We’ll lead by example, we’ll ensure we have the electrification infrastructure in place.”

Other steps in the plan link the transportation initiatives with housing initiatives to determine how the city will address land use, housing, and job growth by pushing forward an emphasis on the effects on the climate.

“The actions in [this] initiative,” said Harrell, “will not only accelerate our efforts to reduce greenhouse gasses – but will also support clean energy businesses and the workforce.”

But perhaps the strongest part of the initiative is in the recognition that community well-being is linked to the city’s infrastructure, transportation systems, and climate. Climate impacts were highlighted by other city leaders in the news conference.

Jessyn Farrell, Director of Seattle’s Office of Sustainability & Environment, says a push to increase low pollution zones in some neighborhoods will help achieve what she called “environmental equity and resilience”.

One part of the order immediately visible to the public will be the continuation of the “Healthy Streets” initiative, which was started during the pandemic. Some 20 miles of city streets were closed to cars and trucks, so people who were under lockdown conditions had a place to get outside and exercise.

Now, the street closures will continue, with a focus on providing a safe space for walkers, bikers, and other alternative forms of human transportation to use, without having to share the space with cars and trucks. Also, there are new commitments to expand the city’s School Streets program.

Local News

power...
L.B. Gilbert

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at power substations in parts of Washington.
12 hours ago
turf...
Frank Sumrall

Turf, the Seahawks’ treasured team dog, passes away

Turf, the beloved chocolate brown lab, has been with the team since 2013, when Seattle claimed its first and only Super Bowl.
12 hours ago
Hanford discriminated...
Bill Kaczaraba

Labor Department: Applicants allegedly discriminated against at Hanford

An agreement with an environmental cleanup provider for allegation they discriminated against applicants for contract employment at the Hanford Nuclear Site
12 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N...
Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of those unions that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages. It is […]
12 hours ago
Capital gains tax Olympia meeting legislature...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023

All elected positions, including the Secretary of State, Governor, Attorney General, and state legislators, could be receiving a raise in 2023
12 hours ago
i-90...
L.B. Gilbert

Eastbound I-90 reopens after crash, spin-outs; westbound remains closed

I-90 is closed for the second time in two days after two semi-trucks spun out and are blocking multiple lanes.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Seattle mayor plans to cut gas-powered cars at City Hall to slash greenhouse gas