Turf, the Seahawks’ treasured team dog, passes away

The Seattle Seahawks’ playoff push will have to come without the aid of one of the team’s greatest employees.

Turf, the beloved chocolate brown lab, has passed away according to a tweet from the official @turfthedog account. Turf had been with the team since 2013, when Seattle claimed its first and only Super Bowl. His official title for the franchise was Wildlife Manager and Irrigation Specialist at VMAC — the team’s practice facility in Renton.

Grateful. The best life any dog could’ve dreamed of. Thank you to the @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff – for everything. Don’t be sad that he’s gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life. pic.twitter.com/BquEbQ1EQ3 — Turf (@Turfthedog) December 8, 2022

Turf had a previous surgery earlier this year as part of his ongoing battle with cancer, causing him to lose a leg as part of the treatment.

Coming in FMIA…

NFC West-leading @Seahawks stuff: 1. Geno Smith – grateful, resolute, totally unsurprised 2. And this from the now three-legged team hero, Turf the Dog: pic.twitter.com/z80u3QvMXU — Peter King (@peter_king) October 24, 2022

Turf reached national fame when he was featured on an episode of “Animal Cribs” on Animal Planet in 2017.

Under Turf’s relentless encouragement and positivity, the Seahawks went 101-55 (.647) over the last 10 years, including an 8-6 playoff record. The franchise before Turf showed up? 280-300-1 (.483).