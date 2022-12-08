Close
LOCAL NEWS

Turf, the Seahawks’ treasured team dog, passes away

Dec 8, 2022, 11:55 AM | Updated: 11:58 am
Former Seahawks Defensive Captain Bobby Wagner and Turf celebrate National Puppy Day (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks) Turf returned to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center after a successful surgery as part of his ongoing battle with cancer. Turf was welcomed back during a team meeting, where he was presented with two kilograms of beef jerky. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Seahawks) (Photo courtesy of @turfthedog Instagram account)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Seahawks’ playoff push will have to come without the aid of one of the team’s greatest employees.

Turf, the beloved chocolate brown lab, has passed away according to a tweet from the official @turfthedog account. Turf had been with the team since 2013, when Seattle claimed its first and only Super Bowl. His official title for the franchise was Wildlife Manager and Irrigation Specialist at VMAC — the team’s practice facility in Renton.

Meet Tucker, the Mariners’ new clubhouse dog

Turf had a previous surgery earlier this year as part of his ongoing battle with cancer, causing him to lose a leg as part of the treatment.

Turf reached national fame when he was featured on an episode of “Animal Cribs” on Animal Planet in 2017.

Under Turf’s relentless encouragement and positivity, the Seahawks went 101-55 (.647) over the last 10 years, including an 8-6 playoff record. The franchise before Turf showed up? 280-300-1 (.483).

