CRIME BLOTTER

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

Dec 8, 2022, 3:16 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm
(Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office)
BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies said this past Saturday, four juveniles assaulted a 55-year-old man on a Pierce County Transit bus traveling northbound on Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway.

Deputies say the suspects kicked and punched the victim several times, and as they got off the bus at Pacific Avenue South and Tule Lake Road South in Parkland, one of them pointed a gun at the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.

If you recognize the suspects or have information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Fugitive steals dead infant’s ID to avoid arrest for alleged child sex crimes

Encampment shooting leads to man shot in ear

Seattle Police are investigating a crime scene after a man was shot in the ear at an encampment in Interbay Wednesday night.

Investigators said, at about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Elliott Avenue West after getting reports that a man had been shot.

Officers got on the scene and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ear. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.

Officers at the scene identified a possible suspect, but could not locate him in a nearby RV.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Almost $2,000 discovered in fentanyl-riddled car

Seattle Police Officers patrolling the Aurora Corridor discovered a suspicious vehicle last week. Officers made contact with four people in the car and saw signs of drug activity inside.

Then, police served a warrant on the car and found a gun with a damaged serial number, 75.8 g of Fentanyl, 24.1 g of meth, and $1,947.

Missing girl turns 6, reward to find her grows to $85,000

Suspect accused of child molestation arrested

In September, Seattle Police Detectives started investigating a suspect accused of child molestation and sexual exploitation. On Dec. 2, police found the suspect dining with a woman on what appeared to be a date.

Officers arrested the suspect on a $250,000 felony warrant.

Have a tip on a crime story? Message Darren Dedo on Twitter or email him here.

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus