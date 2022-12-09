Seattle Archdiocese pays $2.3M to victims of sexual abuse cases

The Archdiocese of Seattle announced Friday final settlements totaling almost $2.3 million for five separate claims related to allegations of sexual abuse from decades ago.

The Archdiocese said in a news release, three of the five cases involve individuals who are known to be deceased.

“This announcement is shared to fulfill the archdiocese’s commitment to ongoing transparency around allegations of abuse, to help people heal, and to help the Church move forward,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Over the past three months, the Archdiocese of Seattle said it settled the following cases:

• A case involving an allegation of sexual abuse by Father John Cornelius in late 1975 or early 1976 when Cornelius – who is now deceased – was an associate pastor at St. Mary and St. Therese Parishes in Seattle.

• Two cases involving an allegation of sexual abuse by a playground supervisor at St. Louise Catholic School in Bellevue in approximately 1980.

• A case involving allegations of sexual abuse by Father Barry Ashwell in approximately 1976 when he served as an associate pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Federal Way. Ashwell is

deceased.

• The Archdiocese of Seattle and the Oblate Fathers settled a case involving an allegation of sexual abuse by Daniel Adamson in the late 1950s, while Adamson was a teacher at St. Benedict

Catholic School in Seattle. Adamson is deceased.

The Archdiocese of Seattle has a report about the history of sexual abuse in the church.

Helen McClenahan, an archdiocese spokesperson, told The Seattle Times settlement payments made in the past year have been funded by insurance carriers and the archdiocese’s self-insurance plan.