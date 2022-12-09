Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Archdiocese pays $2.3M to victims of sexual abuse cases

Dec 9, 2022, 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:20 am
Archdiocese of Seattle...
The Archdiocese of Seattle announced Friday final settlements totaling almost $2.3 million for five separate claims related to allegations of sexual abuse from decades ago. (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Archdiocese of Seattle announced Friday final settlements totaling almost $2.3 million for five separate claims related to allegations of sexual abuse from decades ago.

The Archdiocese said in a news release, three of the five cases involve individuals who are known to be deceased.

Nov. 2018: Seattle Archdiocese pays nearly $7 million to 6 men who claim abuse

“This announcement is shared to fulfill the archdiocese’s commitment to ongoing transparency around allegations of abuse, to help people heal, and to help the Church move forward,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Over the past three months, the Archdiocese of Seattle said it settled the following cases:

• A case involving an allegation of sexual abuse by Father John Cornelius in late 1975 or early 1976 when Cornelius – who is now deceased – was an associate pastor at St. Mary and St. Therese Parishes in Seattle.

• Two cases involving an allegation of sexual abuse by a playground supervisor at St. Louise Catholic School in Bellevue in approximately 1980.

• A case involving allegations of sexual abuse by Father Barry Ashwell in approximately 1976 when he served as an associate pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Federal Way. Ashwell is
deceased.

• The Archdiocese of Seattle and the Oblate Fathers settled a case involving an allegation of sexual abuse by Daniel Adamson in the late 1950s, while Adamson was a teacher at St. Benedict
Catholic School in Seattle. Adamson is deceased.

The Archdiocese of Seattle has a report about the history of sexual abuse in the church.

Helen McClenahan, an archdiocese spokesperson, told The Seattle Times settlement payments made in the past year have been funded by insurance carriers and the archdiocese’s self-insurance plan.

Local News

Grant Wahl Qatar World Cup...
Michael Simeona

Brother of Grant Wahl claims foul play after death at Qatar World Cup

The brother of U.S. soccer writer Grant Wahl is claiming foul play after his shocking death at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
23 hours ago
Marshawn Lynch...
Heather Bosch

Beast Mode is now in Bake Mode as Marshawn hits British TV

Marshawn Lynch was one of six celebrities to face off with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith from the beloved series, "Great British Bake Off."
23 hours ago
drag...
L.B. Gilbert

Renton PD: ‘Potential hate crime’ after taproom vandalized ahead of drag event

The owners of a Renton bar say they plan to continue their monthly drag-queen story time this weekend, even after a potential hate crime.
23 hours ago
health...
Frank Sumrall

‘Tripledemic’ concerns local health officials, want masks back indoors

It is time to put your masks back on when you are indoors, according to Washington state public health leaders.
23 hours ago
Kitsap...
Darren Dedo

Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County

When the Amazon delivery driver returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver's seat in Kitsap County.
23 hours ago
tripledemic...
Micki Gamez

Gamez: Safety concerns over the holidays with ‘tripledemic’ surge

The 'tripledemic' - flu, COVID, and RSV - is spreading fast and unusually early this year all across the country.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Seattle Archdiocese pays $2.3M to victims of sexual abuse cases