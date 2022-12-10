Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle City councilmember Lisa Herbold won’t run for re-election

Dec 10, 2022, 11:59 AM | Updated: 1:08 pm
Lisa Herbold poverty defense hypocrite...
Seattle Councilmember Lisa Herbold. (Joe A. Kunzler Photo, AvgeekJoe Productions, growlernoise@gmail.com)
(Joe A. Kunzler Photo, AvgeekJoe Productions, growlernoise@gmail.com)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A significant decision from Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold Friday – she has decided not to run for re-election next year.

In a news release to her constituency, which includes West Seattle, Herbold says she hopes the Council will gain another Progressive voice.

Councilmember Herbold vows to fight for West Seattle fire resources

“Above my love of public service to the constituents of District 1, I don’t want the Council to lose a progressive voice on the Council,” Herbold said, in part. “The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive.”

She cited concerns that what happened to former city attorney Pete Holmes would happen to her – because she would not support a 50% cut to the Seattle Police Department’s budget.

Pete Holmes was “primaried” in the 2021 race for Seattle city attorney and was eliminated during the primary election. The position later went to Ann Davison, considered to be to the far right of Holmes. Her opponent in the general election, Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, was considered to lean to the left of Holmes on many positions.

“When a segment of the Seattle left says that they intend to “primary” sitting Council members who are not proposing a 50% cut to SPD’s budget, I am reminded that we cannot repeat the 2021 race for the City Attorney when a very strong and proven progressive didn’t advance to the general, forcing a choice between a carceral system abolitionist and a Republican,” Herbold wrote.

Herbold has worked for the Seattle City Council for more than 20 years. She first was a staff member, later winning the election to the council seat she now holds. She has served for two terms.

Seven of the nine council positions will be up for election in 2023. The other two “At Large” positions will face an election in 2025.

As of 2023, Seattle District 1 will also include parts of SoDo and Georgetown. The change came in the recent redistricting of the City Council positions.

Local News

Photo from KIRO 7...
Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Residents in Maple Valley claim they haven’t gotten mail in days

Some residents say they haven’t been able to get their mail for days now. Some are telling KIRO 7 it’s been since the end of November when they received their last package. Many are worried about not getting checks, even medications, in the mail because of this issue.
20 hours ago
(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)...
Associated Press

Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday.
20 hours ago
police...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Police: Man fatally shot at West Seattle’s Roxhill Park

Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting of a man in the Roxhill neighborhood of West Seattle Friday afternoon. 
20 hours ago
Grant Wahl Qatar World Cup...
Michael Simeona

Brother of Grant Wahl claims foul play after death at Qatar World Cup

The brother of U.S. soccer writer Grant Wahl is claiming foul play after his shocking death at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
2 days ago
Marshawn Lynch...
Heather Bosch

Beast Mode is now in Bake Mode as Marshawn hits British TV

Marshawn Lynch was one of six celebrities to face off with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith from the beloved series, "Great British Bake Off."
2 days ago
drag...
L.B. Gilbert

Renton PD: ‘Potential hate crime’ after taproom vandalized ahead of drag event

The owners of a Renton bar say they plan to continue their monthly drag-queen story time this weekend, even after a potential hate crime.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Seattle City councilmember Lisa Herbold won’t run for re-election