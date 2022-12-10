Seattle City councilmember Lisa Herbold won’t run for re-election

A significant decision from Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold Friday – she has decided not to run for re-election next year.

In a news release to her constituency, which includes West Seattle, Herbold says she hopes the Council will gain another Progressive voice.

“Above my love of public service to the constituents of District 1, I don’t want the Council to lose a progressive voice on the Council,” Herbold said, in part. “The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive.”

She cited concerns that what happened to former city attorney Pete Holmes would happen to her – because she would not support a 50% cut to the Seattle Police Department’s budget.

Pete Holmes was “primaried” in the 2021 race for Seattle city attorney and was eliminated during the primary election. The position later went to Ann Davison, considered to be to the far right of Holmes. Her opponent in the general election, Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, was considered to lean to the left of Holmes on many positions.

“When a segment of the Seattle left says that they intend to “primary” sitting Council members who are not proposing a 50% cut to SPD’s budget, I am reminded that we cannot repeat the 2021 race for the City Attorney when a very strong and proven progressive didn’t advance to the general, forcing a choice between a carceral system abolitionist and a Republican,” Herbold wrote.

Herbold has worked for the Seattle City Council for more than 20 years. She first was a staff member, later winning the election to the council seat she now holds. She has served for two terms.

Seven of the nine council positions will be up for election in 2023. The other two “At Large” positions will face an election in 2025.

As of 2023, Seattle District 1 will also include parts of SoDo and Georgetown. The change came in the recent redistricting of the City Council positions.

