All lanes re-open after accident impacts commute along I-405 in Renton

Update 8:53 a.m.:

Northbound I-405 has been cleared as of 8:49 a.m. Monday morning.

CLEAR: The collision on northbound I-405 just north of NE 30th St has cleared and all lanes are open. The on-ramp is no longer partially blocked either. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 12, 2022

Original:

A crash is blocking multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 405 as well as the NE 30th Street on-ramp in Renton early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, saying that the closure will be “a lengthy incident” and for commuters to expect delays.

The backup is five miles long as of 6:45 a.m., and there is currently no estimated time of reopening.

UPDATE 5: CORRECTION: Only two right lanes are blocked, but only 1 lane is open to northbound traffic. The NE 30th St on-ramp is partially blocked. 5 mile backup for this collision on NB I-405 just north of NE 30th St in @CityofRenton. No estimated time for reopening lanes! https://t.co/B9ZqArLm6C pic.twitter.com/vG9d5uLvjh — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 12, 2022

Units from Renton Regional Fire Authority, King County Medic 1, Bellevue Fire, and Washington State Patrol responded, saying that two people were transferred to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing incident, check back in for updates