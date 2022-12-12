Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Link light rail expansion construction faces delays

Dec 12, 2022, 12:51 PM
Link...
(Photo from Sound Transit)
(Photo from Sound Transit)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Sound Transit is undertaking one of the largest regional light rail network expansions in the country, looking to expand their service from 26 miles to 62 miles of track.

But such a large project comes with its own challenges. Sound Transit announced Friday an update to their schedule for opening a series of expansions to the light rail system after delays caused by the pandemic and its ongoing effects on the labor market and global supply chain, a regional concrete delivery strike, and design and construction quality issues on some projects.

Councilmember calls for light rail ‘starter line’ from Bellevue to Redmond

The agency originally planned to open East Link between Seattle and the Eastside in 2023 but now says it could be 2025 before trains cross Lake Washington because of pandemic-related delays and four miles of track supports that need to be rebuilt.

The agency is now looking into opening an Eastside-only “starter line” between Bellevue and Redmond in 2024, a year before it connects to Seattle. Sound Transit will consider this option in January at their board meeting.

The T line in Tacoma will also be delayed from its original projected completion of spring 2023, with construction complications now pushing back the opening to summer 2024.

Julie Timm, Sound Transit’s CEO, spoke to the challenges that they are facing in rail construction and how they will be moving ahead.

“We’ll also be collaborating with our local partners to address the hiring challenges that represent the biggest current risk to our project openings and the sequencing challenges that may impact all of our riders and projects planned over the next few years,” Timm said.

Sound Transit outlined the specific details of the delays and the new possible timelines for construction and tradeoffs in a post on their blog.

The agency’s board will weigh in on the new schedule options next month.

Local News

mask mandate...
Nicole Jennings

Could we see a mask mandate as flu, RSV, COVID circulate?

Los Angeles County is moving toward another mask mandate as flu, COVID, and RSV circulate. How likely is Washington to bring masks back?
19 hours ago
(Photo by Nicole Craine for The Washington Post via Getty Images)...
L.B. Gilbert

Investigations find students used offensive language at Stanwood HS

Two investigations were conducted by the district into the use of racist slurs by students at Stanwood High School at a football game
19 hours ago
troyer...
Sam Campbell

Troyer trial: Judge denies motion to dismiss false reporting charge

A judge has denied a push from Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's attorneys to dismiss the false reporting charge against him.
19 hours ago
standoff...
MyNorthwest Staff

Standoff with armed gunman ends peacefully at Snohomish Co. govt. complex in Everett

A standoff with an armed man is underway at Snohomish County's government campus in Everett, according to the Sheriff's Office.
19 hours ago
(Doug Benc/Getty Images)...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Bob Barker, former host of ‘The Price is Right’ and Washington native, turns 99

The former host of “The Price is Right” and Washington state native, Bob Barker, turned 99 years old on Monday.
19 hours ago
crash...
L.B. Gilbert

18 people injured in multi-bus accident on I-5 in Seattle

Officials are investigating an accident Monday that injured 18 people on two buses on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Link light rail expansion construction faces delays