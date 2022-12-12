Standoff with armed gunman ends peacefully at Snohomish Co. govt. complex in Everett

A standoff with an armed man has ended at Snohomish County’s government campus in Everett.

There were no injuries and a suspect is in custody, according to officials.

The suspect from today’s incident at the courthouse, a 32-year-old Woodinville man, has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail. This remains an active investigation. An additional update will be provided once the suspect has his initial court appearance tomorrow. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) December 13, 2022

The buildings were locked down for several hours due to the incident.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office says the suspect was holed up in the courthouse lobby.

Heavy law enforcement presence outside Snohomish County Courthouse armed suspect still inside. Witness said he had a rifle long, gun in backpack and wearing a bulletproof vest. #developing pic.twitter.com/mD5Vwi7Xon — Darren Dedo (@Darren_KIROnews) December 12, 2022

Christie DeVries works at a nearby business and described the scene, “The whole building (was) surrounded by police with their guns drawn.”

The @SnoCounty government campus in Everett (3000 Rockefeller) is on lockdown for police activity. Please avoid the area until further notice. If you are in the courthouse or other buildings, follow the instructions from first responders at the scene. More info as available. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) December 12, 2022

The courthouse (3000 Rockefeller) remains on lockdown. There is an armed suspect in the lobby. Law enforcement is actively negotiating with him. No one can enter or exit the courthouse. Roads surrounding the courthouse are closed. Large law enforcement presence. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) December 12, 2022

Police are beginning the process of opening streets around the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

