LOCAL NEWS

Standoff with armed gunman ends peacefully at Snohomish Co. govt. complex in Everett

Dec 12, 2022, 1:43 PM | Updated: 8:48 pm
standoff...
A standoff with an armed man is underway at Snohomish County's government campus in Everett. (Darren Dedo)
(Darren Dedo)
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you MyNorthwest

A standoff with an armed man has ended at Snohomish County’s government campus in Everett.

There were no injuries and a suspect is in custody, according to officials.

The buildings were locked down for several hours due to the incident.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office says the suspect was holed up in the courthouse lobby.

Christie DeVries works at a nearby business and described the scene, “The whole building (was) surrounded by police with their guns drawn.”

Police are beginning the process of opening streets around the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

