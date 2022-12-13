Former WSU Cougars football coach Mike Leach, 61, dies

Former Washington State Cougars football coach Mike Leach has died, according to a statement from his most recent employer, Mississippi State University.

Leach, 61, was hospitalized Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville, Miss. The university says Leach passed away on Monday due to complications from a heart condition.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” a statement released by the family through the university said. “He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach revolutionized college football through his prolific Air Raid offenses, and was 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

He revitalized the Washington State football program in his eight seasons as head coach from 2012-2019, where he recorded the third-most wins in school history. Leach has been the head coach at Mississippi State since 2020.

Leach leaves behind his wife Sharon and their four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

