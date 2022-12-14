Everett firefighters find deceased person inside burnt up semi-truck

Everett Fire Department and Everett Police investigators are trying to figure out what happened to a person they found dead in a burned semi-truck.

Fire crews received reports of a burning semi at the 1200 block of 108th Street Southwest in Everett Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene of the incident, they found a truck engulfed in flames and, once extinguished, found a dead body in the vehicle.

The Everett Police Department released an image of the damaged truck, which shows its front end completely charred.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started or how the person died. No information has been released about the identity of the victim.

Arson investigators responded to the scene and will be investigating the cause of the fire.