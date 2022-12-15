Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Company accused of misleading homeowners into signing 40-year listing deals now facing legal trouble

Dec 15, 2022, 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:01 am
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

 MV Realty’s business practice is simple: They give you cash. If you don’t sell your home, you can keep it. But if you do sell, you must use their agent to sell your home.

However, these are 40-year deals that can follow you to your grave, and now there are lawsuits and other legal action regarding this company, in Washington state and all over the country.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Florida-based MV Realty operates in 33 states and has more than 250 deals just in the Puget Sound region.

Now, the company finds itself fighting two more lawsuits from state Attorneys General over its embattled Homeowner Benefit Agreement.

Florida, Pennsylvania and Massasschusetts have filed lawsuits against the company, which is accused of misleading homeowners into signing 40-year exclusive listing deals.

>> Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.

“Attorney General Shapiro has been shocked by what this office has been hearing from consumers who’ve done business with MV Realty,” said Pennsylvania Assistant Attorney General Debra Djupman Warring.

MV Realty issued a statement in response to the Pennsylvania lawsuit:

“New and innovative business models, like the HBA, can transform established industries and can sometimes draw questions from critics or outright hostility from those whose existing business model is threatened. However, to suggest that MV Realty has engaged in unfair or deceptive practices is simply false.”

Two other states, North Carolina and Georgia, say they are also investigating the company.

State Senator Mark Mullet from Issaquah, held a hearing of the Senate Business, Financial Services & Trade Committee, on this business practice.

The committee called Raven Lampkin of Bellingham, one of the people in KIRO 7′s previous report on MV Realty, who was alarmed to learn her 78-year-old father James Heath had signed a deal with the company.

“It was predatory tactics, really, in my opinion,” said Lampkin.

She was able to cancel her father’s contract in the company’s three day window.

Sen. Mullet says he is concerned about the marketing of these products to the elderly – something a former MV Realty employee told us in our first investigation.

“Elderly residents of Washington should feel like people to call them up and put them in deals that are financially good for them,” said Mullet. “They should be able to answer the phone without fear of this stuff.”

MV Realty Lobbyist Tony Sermonti told the committee that the company is not taking advantage of anyone.

“There’s no targeting in terms of, you know, specific groups of people or, you know, things like that,” said Sermonti. “But I can tell you a lot of the customers are walk ups, you know, in terms of folks reaching out to the company.”

Mullet says the next step is writing legislation to protect consumers.

“In this upcoming session, there will be legislation,” said Mullet. “How that looks exactly. I’m not sure. But it seems like most likely maybe capping some of the agreements closer to five years. So it’s a little bit shorter, more realistic in terms of the time frame.”

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

stabbed...
Darren Dedo

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night.
13 hours ago
shootings...
Darren Dedo

String of shootings in Everett leaves one dead, no suspects in custody

A string of shootings happened Wednesday in Everett leaving at least four people injured and one person dead.
13 hours ago
Space Needle fireworks, New Year's Eve...
Bill Kaczaraba

Drone show to join Space Needle New Year’s celebration

Hundreds of drones will be part of the New Year's celebration at the Space Needle for the first time this year.
13 hours ago
Movers...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Better Business Bureau: Watch out for Seattle Movers WA

Consumers are being warned by the Better Business Bureau about a moving company headquartered in Seattle called "Seattle Movers WA".
13 hours ago
WSU...
L.B. Gilbert

Man killed near WSU campus after standoff with police

A "shelter in place" alert was issued at WSU Wednesday for a suspect who threatened to kill his roommates.
13 hours ago
(File, Associated Press)...
Feliks Banel

North Pole to the Northwest: Little-known local Christmas music

Why not explore Pacific Northwest artists from the not-too-distant past who put out some really interesting Christmas music over the years?
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Company accused of misleading homeowners into signing 40-year listing deals now facing legal trouble