Better Business Bureau: Watch out for Seattle Movers WA

Consumers are being warned by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about a moving company headquartered in Seattle called Seattle Movers WA.

According to an alert from the BBB, they have received about a dozen negative reports about the moving firm in the past nine months.

Among the complaints, the company allegedly increases invoices after an agreement is reached, and dodges complaints by customers.

Customers said that fees were added at the end of the moving process and wouldn’t unload the truck until they were paid.

The BBB reports when some customers contacted Seattle Movers WA with problems, they were given the phone number of a competing moving company.

The BBB has received five complaints over the past nine months, two Scam Tracker reports, and five 1-star customer reviews.

Customers who used Seattle Movers WA reported missing and damaged items in complaints submitted to the BBB.

Customers have found Seattle Movers WA through advertisements on Craigslist, the BBB said.

Business license searches with the Washington secretary of state, U.S. Department of Transportation, and Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission show Seattle Movers WA does not have proper licenses.

The BBB has reached out to Seattle Movers WA multiple times to try to resolve customers’ claims, but the company has not responded, the BBB said.