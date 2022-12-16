Stuck at Sea-Tac? Use their newly-installed Little Free Libraries

The Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is now home to two Little Free Libraries, becoming one of the first airports in the country to install the miniature collection of books.

Little Free Libraries (LFL) is a nonprofit organization, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a mission to build communities through the next generation of readers, while also expanding access to books. LFL is a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries that operates in more than 110 countries.

There are hundreds of registered LFLs in the Seattle metro area alone.

“We are fortunate on Capitol Hill to have more than 30 Little Free Libraries scattered around our neighborhood,” said Sheila Hoffman, a member of Capitol Hill Urban Cohousing, in a Capitol Hill Seattle Blog piece. “Each is a unique labor of love. I’ve lived on Capitol Hill since 1979. Over the years, I’ve greatly enjoyed browsing these gems, mostly taking books and occasionally dropping off one or two.”

The two LFLs at SEA Airport have been painted by two local artists, Elizabeth R. Gahan and Ilana Zweschi.

One is located at A Concourse (in front of the children’s play area) and the other is located at the top of the SEA Underground escalator to the A Station.

Other airports that have LFLs are Hobby Airport in Houston, Providence’s Green Airport, and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Kent County, Michigan.

To find the closest LFLs in your neighborhood, use the map tool on its website.