LOCAL NEWS

Police investigating shooting at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma

Dec 17, 2022, 5:56 PM
St. Joseph Medical Center (Photo courtesy of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health)...
St. Joseph Medical Center (Photo courtesy of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health)
(Photo courtesy of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Tacoma police are investigating after St. Joseph Medical Center went into lockdown due to a shooting late Friday night.

According to police, just after 11 p.m., a staff member heard a gunshot, and hospital security found blood and a shell casing in an elevator.

Officers cleared the building and confirmed via video surveillance footage that the people involved in the incident left the hospital in vehicles. Police believe they were visitors at the hospital.

No patients are known to have been injured, police said.

The hospital released a statement about the incident Saturday afternoon:

On Friday, Dec. 16, an altercation occurred between visitors in the elevator of the main tower at St. Joseph Medical Center. During the course of the altercation, a firearm discharged. Security personnel and the Tacoma Police Department responded and the campus was placed on a brief lockdown. We are working closely with the Tacoma Police Department and actively assisting with their investigation. We’re thankful for the quick response of our security team and law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and guests. Our clinical care teams followed all protocols and ensured a safe environment during the lockdown.

