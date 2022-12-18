Police investigating shooting at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after St. Joseph Medical Center went into lockdown due to a shooting late Friday night.

According to police, just after 11 p.m., a staff member heard a gunshot, and hospital security found blood and a shell casing in an elevator.

Officers cleared the building and confirmed via video surveillance footage that the people involved in the incident left the hospital in vehicles. Police believe they were visitors at the hospital.

No patients are known to have been injured, police said.

The hospital released a statement about the incident Saturday afternoon:

“On Friday, Dec. 16, an altercation occurred between visitors in the elevator of the main tower at St. Joseph Medical Center. During the course of the altercation, a firearm discharged. Security personnel and the Tacoma Police Department responded and the campus was placed on a brief lockdown. We are working closely with the Tacoma Police Department and actively assisting with their investigation. We’re thankful for the quick response of our security team and law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and guests. Our clinical care teams followed all protocols and ensured a safe environment during the lockdown.”

Just after 11 pm, security at St. Joseph Hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot & hospital security had located blood & a shell casing in an elevator. The hospital is in lockdown and officers are clearing the building. 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/T8SnmcBM9v — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) December 17, 2022

At this time, it is believed the involved parties were visitors at the hospital who left the building. No patients are known to have been injured. The hospital continues to be in lockdown while officers continue checking the building and security cameras are reviewed. pic.twitter.com/5cLvKnTy7K — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) December 17, 2022

