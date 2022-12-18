Have yourself a very northwest weather week

A cold, rainy, and possibly snowy situation in the Puget Sound area to begin the week. The National Weather Service is saying it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around freezing Sunday. The chance of precipitation is 60%, but what kind of precip that will be depends on where you are and how you roll the dice.

⚠️Heads up! With very cold low temperatures & Fraser Outflow picking up on Sunday, dangerously cold wind chills are expected across portions of Whatcom & San Juan counties Sunday night into Monday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/iFP7RA1m2c — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2022

KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer reports windy conditions in Western Whatcom County and San Juan Islands gusting up to 50mph. Some tree limbs may be at risk of falling.

Freezing rain will be possible along Snoqualmie Pass making travel conditions treacherous. As temperatures drop, so will the snow levels.

What starts as rain will quickly change over to snow. A Convergence Zone will set up near the North King County/ Snohomish County line. Snow should continue throughout the night with totals 1-3″, isolated higher totals possible.

Sunday night, Morgan says there is a chance of snow before 10 p.m. and then again after 3 p.m. meaning get ready for possible school delays and a messy commute. The lows tonight will be in the mid-20s.

Monday morning there will be a 40% chance of snow before 10 a.m. then tapering off with wind chill of about 20 fridgid degrees.

Snow will be possible Monday morning with slick roads around the north. Conditions will dry out during the day on Monday with chilly highs only in the upper 20′s low 30′s.

The trend this week will be bone-chilling temperatures. Any precipitation would be snow during this timeframe and would give the chance for the most widespread lowland snow chance. However, we are still uncertain how much moisture will still be around. Stay tuned for more on these days. For Friday and Christmas Eve, temperatures may begin to moderate during this time and the chance for wintry weather will shift to chances of rain. KIRO 7 meteorologist Morgan Palmer contributed to this report