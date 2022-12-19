Close
LOCAL NEWS

I-90 re-opens near Ellensburg; Rough weather overnight

Dec 18, 2022, 7:27 PM | Updated: 10:04 pm
I-90 closed near Ellensburg. (WSDOT)...
I-90 closed near Ellensburg. (WSDOT)
(WSDOT)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Westbound Interstate 90 has re-opened near Ellensburg at milepost 91. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports a jackknifed semi-truck has been cleared.

WSDOT says the truck was removed around 9 p.m. The passes continue to get hit with heavy snow.

In parts of the Puget Sound area, snow, rain, and sleet will turn into a solid sheet of ice for the Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service in Seattle says this is just the tip of the literal iceberg.

KIRO 7 meteorologist Morgan Palmer says, “There was more moisture around today than the models originally indicated. Thick fog hung around most of the day with early morning freezing fog and freezing drizzle. We had a few reports of snow flurries and rain/snow mix around North Sound and Eastside. Light accumulations were noted. For the rest of the evening, showers will continue, mainly north with rain/snow mix primarily north of Everett. The front is still hung up north near the border, so we haven’t seen the push of arctic air yet.”

The Monday morning commute will be tough, unless everyone decides to stay home.

The Washington Department of Transportation says to check in frequently to see the latest road conditions.

Snow will be possible Monday morning with slick roads around the north. Conditions will dry out during the day on Monday with chilly highs only in the upper 20′s low 30′s.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

