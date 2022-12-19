Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

WSDA cries fowl as bird flu hits commercial livestock population

Dec 19, 2022, 8:36 AM | Updated: 10:16 am
bird flu...
Chickens seen around the windows near sunny spot to keep warm during the temperature decrease. With temperatures dropping down below freezing, the jobs of farmers becomes more difficult. Keeping the animals warm and healthy takes priority. (Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Some commercial livestock is being infected by contagious avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, according to the Washinton State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

There is “little to no risk” to the public at this time, the WSDA says.

A “large operation reported high numbers of sudden death in their chickens in a single barn at one of their farms” last week. Other birds showed signs of lethargy and illness, which prompted an investigation by state and federal veterinarians.

Bald Eagle with bird flu found in West Seattle park

Avian flu is an extremely contagious virus to birds, but something officials say isn’t easily spread to people. All the same, officials advise the public to avoid all contact with sick and dead birds for fear that they will spread the disease. Pets should also avoid dead birds as dogs can become infected.

While officials have not yet confirmed that the birds have tested positive for avian flu, some of those checked showed a “non-negative” result leading officials to assume that they are positive for bird flu until more testing is done.

The holding facility for the flock where the disease has been found is under quarantine to limit the spread of the infectious disease, with WSDA euthanizing all birds on the premises.

There is currently a nationwide outbreak of avian influenza on many commercial poultry farms, forcing the euthanasia of more than 47 million chickens and turkeys. It has also led to a dramatic increase in the price of poultry at the supermarket. In the past year, there have been 250 commercial flock detections in 24 states across the country, but this is the first commercial case in Washington state this year.

There is an outbreak of avian flu among the wild bird population after several birds were found dead around Wiser Lake in Whatcom County.

Local News

Mukilteo waterfront parking...
Bill Kaczaraba

Mukilteo waterfront parking on hold until early 2023

It's going to be a while before we see more parking spaces at Mukilteo’s waterfront. 100 new spaces were to be opened by Labor Day.
10 hours ago
forests...
Lisa Brooks

Bah humbug: Insects from Christmas trees destroying WA forests

An invasive species may be working its way into Washington's lush evergreen forests through your holiday greenery.
10 hours ago
Steve Waddle places golden king crab into a tote in the hold of the F/V Angjenl while unloading at ...
Associated Press

Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers.
10 hours ago
...
Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News

Warning from medics and health officials after cocaine users overdose on fentanyl

A spike in overdoses in North King County has health officials warning cocaine users the drug might actually contain fentanyl.
10 hours ago
A U.S. Coast Guard plane searches area Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Isla...
Associated Press

Safety agency: Washington small plane crashed on test flight

A federal safety agency said Saturday that four people who died when a small plane crashed north of Seattle last month were conducting test flights to gather baseline information before the Cessna 208B was modified with a new aerodynamic drag reduction system.
10 hours ago
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally i...
Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

Proud Boys Capitol trial begins as Jan. 6 panel report looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection in the seditious conspiracy case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four others charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol began Monday after the judge denied defense attorneys’ last-minute bid to delay over expected congressional action related to Jan. 6, 2021. Defense attorneys pushed to postpone […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
WSDA cries fowl as bird flu hits commercial livestock population