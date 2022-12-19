Close
LOCAL NEWS

Inslee, Ferguson announce plans for assault weapons ban, other gun safety measures

Dec 19, 2022, 3:27 PM
Gov. Jay Inslee at news conference. (KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
At a news conference in Tukwila, Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a renewed call for an assault weapons ban and a proposal for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety.

According to a media release from the attorney general’s office, the Firearm Industry Responsibility & Gun Violence Victims Access to Justice Act would enable firearm manufacturers and sellers to face liability if “they fail to establish, implement and enforce reasonable controls in the manufacture, sale, distribution and marketing of firearms.”

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jamie Pedersen (D-Seattle) and Rep. David Hackney (D-Tukwila), would allow victims to sue the firearms industry if they fail to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people.

The assault weapons bill, sponsored by Sen. Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue) and Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), calls for a ban on the sale, manufacture or import of military-style assault weapons.

This is the second time Inslee and Ferguson have called for a ban on assault weapons.

According to the media release, two different polls show an overwhelming support to ban assault weapons in Washington.

“These policies will save lives and ensure that the gun industry faces real consequences for irresponsible sales and marketing practices,” Ferguson said. “It’s time to act.”

“I’m proud to stand alongside Attorney General Bob Ferguson once again on this issue,” Inslee said. “I am sick and tired of the drumbeat of headlines announcing devastating losses of life due to gun violence. I want kids safe at school. I want crowds safe at concerts. I want police safe on the job.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

 

