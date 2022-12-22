Track Santa on Christmas Eve with the help of NORAD

Do you want to track Santa as he makes his visits around the world on Christmas Eve? Saint Nicholas has a busy night ahead, visiting all who have been naughty and nice across the globe.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will again have its official NORAD Tracks Santa website in operation on Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve.

This will be the 67th year that NORAD will operate their Santa Tracker, displaying near real-time progress of Santa as he stops at every home around the world. The tracker begins operation early on Christmas Eve – Pacific Standard Time.

NORAD Tracks Santa also has a number of other resources available to follow St. Nick as he makes his rounds. They include:

Toll-Free Phone – 877-HI-NORAD

Email – noradtrackssanta@outlook.com

Mobile App – From your favorite app store

Social Media – Includes Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

In addition, the Santa Tracker has eight language options, including Spanish, French, and Italian.

Kids, young and old, can follow Santa and his reindeer visit every home in every town around the world, including the Puget Sound, on Christmas Eve. Happy Christmas to all, and to all, a good night!

Follow Ted Buehner, the KIRO FM news meteorologist on Twitter