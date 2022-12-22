Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Senators call on consumer protection agencies to investigate real estate listing agreements

Dec 22, 2022, 5:44 AM
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A Florida-based company that’s signed tens of thousands of U.S. homeowners to 40-year real estate listing contracts in exchange for quick cash is facing new scrutiny from members of Congress.

On Wednesday, the chairmen of the Senate Finance Committee and Senate Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs Committee sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau calling on the agencies to investigate the practice of exclusive real estate listing agreements.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

The letter specifically references MV Realty and a series of investigative reports from Cox Media Group-owned television stations, which began reporting on the company in Orlando and Atlanta back in 2021.

In November, the stations featured homeowners who regretted signing contracts with the company in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Dayton, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and Seattle – as well as a former company employee who said MV Realty used misleading and high-pressure sales tactics to target elderly and less sophisticated homeowners. The investigative teams collectively documented more than 12,000 properties in seven states with liens attached by MV Realty to document their contracts with homeowners.

“Recent reporting raises serious concerns about potentially predatory and coercive practices by real estate firms, like MV Realty, and several state attorneys general are taking action,” wrote the senators, citing a news story from WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio.

“I want to look more into it. Based on the report that Cox [Media Group] is doing, it’s essential,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (Ohio) in a previous interview with WHIO-TV. “When I see people taking advantage of homeowners or renters, we spring into action. And in cases like this, this is probably a prime area.”

In November, Florida’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against MV Realty, calling the company’s homeowner benefit program a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity.

“For a company to prey on unsuspecting homeowners in a way that locks them into a 40-year obligation designed to siphon away equity from the property is disgraceful,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Last week, attorneys general in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts also filed lawsuits against the company.

“MV Realty is a scam that exploits Pennsylvanians in vulnerable financial situations, and my Office isn’t buying it. My Office will protect homeowners’ most important asset– the value of their real estate,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

His news release included a Pittsburgh-area resident who was interviewed by CMG station WPXI-TV during the original investigation.

“MV Realty did not represent themselves fairly in their dealings with my wife and me,” said Thomas Halapin. “I was unaware a mortgage was placed on my property until a news reporter showed up at my house the following morning. The terms we discussed with MV Realty never mentioned a mortgage, and they represented the agreement was for 10 years, not 40.”

Attorneys general in Georgia and North Carolina also confirmed they are investigating the company. A Washington state legislator recently held a hearing and drafted legislation aimed at curtailing the company’s business practices.

“We urge the CFPB and FTC to work with state attorneys general to review whether these listing agreements and business practices violate federal consumer protection laws, including prohibitions against unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts and practices, and to take appropriate action where violations are found,” wrote the senators.

MV Realty operates in 33 states and has acknowledged signing more than 30,000 homeowners across the country to contracts in exchange for payments ranging from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars, depending on the value of their home. Homeowners repeatedly told the investigative teams that they were unaware the contract would last for 40 years, include a lien on their property, and that they would owe between 3% and 6% of their home’s value to MV Realty if they listed it with another realtor. The company has filed lawsuits against homeowners it believes violated the contract, including cases where homes went into foreclosure, or a homeowner died and the property transferred to an heir.

“MV Realty, and companies like it, take tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners in exchange for a minimal up-front payment. By advertising these agreements as a “loan alternative,” companies are attempting to avoid the legal limitations on lending while in essence charging borrowers onerous rates,” wrote the senators, citing a news story from WSB-TV in Atlanta.

MV Realty has denied multiple requests for on-camera interviews but sent written statements defending its business model and denying any wrongdoing. “MV Realty has always been committed to transparency in all of our business transactions, and we are confident that any inquiry will confirm that our team has operated in full compliance with the law,” wrote a spokesperson.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Holiday travel...
Ted Buehner

Ted’s wonderful adventure holiday travel guide

About 113 million people are expected to travel for the Christmas holiday weekend period nationwide, according to AAA
6 hours ago
weather...
Bill Kaczaraba

Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather

Look for temperatures as cold as the single digits up to the Canadian border and in the 20s in the Olympia area.
1 day ago
winter solstice...
Nicole Jennings

State climatologist on why winter solstice is not our earliest sunset

The winter solstice is here, but while it is the shortest day of the year, it is neither the day with the earliest sunset nor with the latest sunrise.
1 day ago
ice storm...
Nicole Jennings

Prepare for dangerously low temps, ice storm across Puget Sound

Before the snow clears out, the region will be hit with two hazards -- dangerously low temperatures and an ice storm during Friday's commute.
1 day ago
monorail...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Monorail to be made ADA accessible with federal grant

The city of Seattle will soon be receiving 15 million in funding to make the Seattle Center Monorail station fully ADA accessible. 
1 day ago
books...
Micki Gamez

List of King County Library’s 100 top books of 2022 is out

KCLS librarians and staff members share their favorite books of the year, with their top 100 books of 2022.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Senators call on consumer protection agencies to investigate real estate listing agreements