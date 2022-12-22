Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

I-90 eastbound reopens, as westbound remains closed near North Bend

Dec 22, 2022, 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:25 pm
I-90...
Photo from Eastside Fire and Rescue
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 12:22 p.m.:

Eastbound I-90 has reopened while westbound remains closed, according to an announcement for WSDOT at noon.

Contributing factors for the crashes today include gusty winds & low visibility, WSDOT officials say

Update 10:48 a.m.:

At least one state trooper was injured, according to a tweet, when his patrol vehicle was struck by another car.

Original:

Interstate 90 is closed in both directions near North Bend after multiple crashes with cars and semi-trucks blocking the road this morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol tweeted out about the incident around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Ted’s wonderful adventure holiday travel guide

Westbound I-90 is closed at mile marker 37, and eastbound is closed at mile marker 34.

Eastside Fire and Rescue and WSP are both responding to the scene to try and clear up the traffic jam, but there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

There is at least one injury being reported at this time.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates. 

Local News

Photo from KIRO 7...
Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit western Washington

Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events.
12 hours ago
icicles...
L.B. Gilbert

I-5 reopened after icicles cleared off Seattle Convention Center tunnel

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed Thursday morning for WSDOT to clear out large icicles from the roof of the Convention Center tunnel
12 hours ago
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden participate in an event to call NORAD and tr...
Ted Buehner

Track Santa on Christmas Eve with the help of NORAD

Do you want to track Santa as he makes his visits around the world on Christmas Eve? Saint Nicholas has a busy night ahead
12 hours ago
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) waves in front of the seal of Washington state as she takes the sta...
Lisa Brooks

Cantwell: Congress on aiding Ukraine, equal pay for US sports teams

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) was on hand Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went before a joint session of Congress.
12 hours ago
delays...
Sam Campbell

Holiday travelers faced with long lines after weather, security delays

Travelers ran into lines of more than an hour wait time at SEA security checkpoints Thursday morning, with holiday travel stacking up
12 hours ago
fire...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle detectives investigating house fire and ‘suspicious death’

Detectives are investigating a house fire that killed an elderly woman in Beacon Hill on Wednesday morning.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
I-90 eastbound reopens, as westbound remains closed near North Bend