I-90 eastbound reopens, as westbound remains closed near North Bend

Update 12:22 p.m.:

Eastbound I-90 has reopened while westbound remains closed, according to an announcement for WSDOT at noon.

Contributing factors for the crashes today include gusty winds & low visibility, WSDOT officials say

➡️Eastbound I-90 is open.

🚫Westbound remains closed.

🌪️Contributing factors for the crashes today include gusty winds & low visibility.

👉Pro Tip: If you can’t see the road, slow down.

‼️Be prepared for the next ice event on I-90 – it’s coming & we need you to slow down. pic.twitter.com/RMY6Sv7j7Q — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 22, 2022

Update 10:48 a.m.:

At least one state trooper was injured, according to a tweet, when his patrol vehicle was struck by another car.

Original:

Interstate 90 is closed in both directions near North Bend after multiple crashes with cars and semi-trucks blocking the road this morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol tweeted out about the incident around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Westbound I-90 is closed at mile marker 37, and eastbound is closed at mile marker 34.

Eastside Fire and Rescue and WSP are both responding to the scene to try and clear up the traffic jam, but there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

There is at least one injury being reported at this time.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates.