Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam

Dec 22, 2022, 1:26 PM
contractor...
Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles, and moving construction equipment and heavy materials despite having filed for workers comp for injuries starting in 2014. (Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent.

The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles, and moving construction equipment and heavy materials despite having filed for workers comp for injuries starting in 2014.

Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation

“Workers’ compensation funds are meant to help injured workers by partially replacing lost wages and covering medical expenses,” the press release from L&I said.

Farthing claimed he first injured his shoulder in 2010 while repairing a roof, and his medical provider determined the injury was so serious he couldn’t work as a roofer. He was qualified for wage replacement payments and later pension due to this injury.

In 2018, L&I launched a two-year investigation into Farthing after receiving a tip he was working as a roofer. Through the investigation, it was determined that Farthing had been running his own business that performed roofing jobs throughout the South Sound while still collecting worker comp.

They obtained Farthing’s bank records and building supply invoices showing he was buying roofing materials starting in 2014, sometimes using the name Adam Lay.

During the investigation, L&I also allegedly caught Farthing and his work crews roofing houses in Spanaway and Olympia in 2018 which he was not registered to do. They issued him civil infractions for unregistered contracting, with penalties totaling $5,000 that remain unpaid.

“When we hear about fraud, we investigate,” said Celeste Monahan to KIRO 7, assistant director for L&I’s Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards division. “Cheaters seem to think that stealing workers’ comp benefits doesn’t hurt anyone … But it’s taking money from legitimately injured workers, and everyone whose hard-earned dollars support the workers’ compensation system.”

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case based on L&I’s investigation.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report.

Local News

snow, rain, ice...
Bill Kaczaraba

Wind, ice, dangerous weather conditions in western WA

Serious weather conditions are engulfing western Washington as impending travel challenges are on the horizon.
16 hours ago
hyundai, kia...
Bill Kaczaraba

39 Hyundai, Kia vehicles stolen in Pierce County Wednesday

Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to take immediate action after a flurry of auto thefts in Pierce County.
16 hours ago
verdict...
Bill Kaczaraba

Former Pierce County Prosecutor awarded $2 million

Former Pierce County Deputy Prosecutor Doug Vanscoy has been awarded $2 million in a wrongful termination case. 
16 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit western Washington

Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events.
16 hours ago
icicles...
L.B. Gilbert

I-5 reopened after icicles cleared off Seattle Convention Center tunnel

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed Thursday morning for WSDOT to clear out large icicles from the roof of the Convention Center tunnel
16 hours ago
I-90...
L.B. Gilbert

I-90 reopens near North Bend

Interstate 90 is closed in both directions near North Bend after multiple crashes with cars and semi-trucks blocking the road this morning.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam