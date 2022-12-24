Close
LOCAL NEWS

Both directions of I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to freezing rain

Dec 24, 2022, 3:09 PM
freezing rain...
Interstate 90 is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to freezing rain, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to freezing rain, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The freezing rain is creating extreme weather conditions, including avalanche danger.

WSDOT tweeted just after 11:40 a.m. that the lanes of I-90 are closed in both directions from milepost 34 to 106.

Crews will evaluate conditions at the pass at 9 p.m. to determine if the roadway can reopen Saturday.

“The reality is the freezing rain isn’t supposed to let up until Sunday afternoon, and then supposed to hit again Monday,” reads a tweet from WSDOT. “That means we’ll likely continue to see these conditions for some time. Wish we had better news.”

US 2 over Stevens Pass also remains closed due to weather conditions and avalanche danger. There is no ETA for reopening at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

