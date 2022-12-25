1 dead, 2 injured, dozens displaced after fire engulfs Lynnwood apartment complex

One person is dead and two others, including a child, are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fire engulfed a Lynnwood apartment complex Saturday.

According to South Snohomish County Fire, calls about smoke coming from one of the units at the complex off 196th Street Southwest came in before noon.

When crews arrived, the fire had quickly spread to other units, leading to an ever-bigger response.

More than 20 residents have been displaced as a result.

South County Fire said this is not the only deadly fire it has responded to at this location.

“We actually had a fatal fire back here in 2019 where two kids had lost their lives. So, for some of our firefighters, this may be the second time that they have battled a fire in this location,” said Shawneri Guzman with South County Fire. “And it’s Christmas Eve. And so, that kind of adds to the element of hardship. Both on the families that are here and also the crews.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The families who have been displaced are receiving help from the Red Cross as well as Support 7, a nonprofit group that also helps families in situations like this.