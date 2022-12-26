Close
LOCAL NEWS

Cancellations and delays continue to impact Sea-Tac, airports nationwide

Dec 26, 2022, 10:30 AM
snow...
Snow at Sea-Tac Airport. (Sea-Tac)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
The travel woes continue for thousands of passengers at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport this holiday weekend, as hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed. This is a ripple effect from the ice storm that hit Puget Sound, as well as the winter storms impacting other airports across the country.

Many passengers at Sea-Tac from near and far voiced frustration as they told KIRO 7 they were standing in lines for hours on end.

“And we are not sure when we can fly out from here to any city,” Ray from New York said.

“My niece just inboxed me and asked where I was at. I’m in the same spot I was in last night,” Lorenzo Benjamin from Miami said.

Even people had connecting flights canceled when they arrived at Sea-Tac.

“And I finally got into Seattle and tried to make the connection here. Failed,” Bill Scannell from Calgary, British Columbia said.

With flights canceled, many people had to change their plans, which they say cost a lot of money.

“Because we had it all planned ahead. And nothing works when you are stuck here and have to pay extra for hotel rooms and stuff like that,” Ray said.

But through the headache this holiday weekend, many passengers are understanding.

“And they are doing the best they can. I mean, you gotta feel sorry for these poor people,” Scannell said.

Many people are just trying to make it to their next destination this holiday season.

“And hopefully be home by 3 in the afternoon. We’ll see,” Scannell said.

For more up-to-date information on canceled or delayed flights at Sea-Tac, click here.

