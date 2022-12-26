Close
LOCAL NEWS

Strong winds, heavy rain causing major power outages around Western Washington

Dec 26, 2022, 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning.

At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages.

Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers.

Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers.

Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.

Grays Harbor PUD: 1,800 customers.

Tacoma PUD: 742 customers. The cause of most of them has been classified as vandalism.

Clallam PUD: 947 customers.

San Juans: 492 customers.

There have been reports of downed trees in the South Sound.

Forecast

On Sunday, some parts of Western Washington recorded more than a half-inch of rain. Another half an inch to an inch of rain will fall Monday and Tuesday, with some spots seeing over 2 inches in the lowlands.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County until further notice. Minor flooding is occurring, and moderate flooding will occur at times over the coming days.


Wind will also be around on Monday, with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range around the lowlands of Western Washington. Rain will be heaviest in the morning hours before it tapers by the afternoon. It will be unusually warm with highs in the 50s.

Wind Advisories and watches
Advisory: The Everett area including Edmonds, Lynnwood, and Marysville for south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected until 11 a.m.

Advisory: San Juan County, Western Whatcom County and the Admiralty Inlet area for south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, until 10 a.m.

Advisory: North Coast and Central Coast including the cities of Beaver, Clearwater, Forks, La Push, Neah Bay, Ozette, Queets, Aberdeen and Hoquiam for South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible until 1 p.m. Monday.

High Wind Watch: North Coast and Central Coast including the cities of Beaver, Clearwater, Forks, La Push, Neah Bay, Ozette, Queets, Aberdeen and Hoquiam South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible from Monday evening through late Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, a stronger storm offshore will bring high winds to the Oregon and south Washington coast, with wind gusts possibly topping 50 mph around Grays Harbor County and north/west of Everett.

Wind gusts could reach 40 mph elsewhere. More heavy rain is likely, so it will be a day to watch closely for tree damage and power outages.

Also, with more rain ahead and saturated soils, coupled with incoming wind at times, the chance for landslides is higher in the coming days.

