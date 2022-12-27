Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

King County sting nets massive seizure of drugs, cars, cash and guns

Dec 26, 2022, 6:42 PM
Photo from KIRO 7...
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Warrants served around King County last week resulted in one of the largest drug seizures by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

What was known as “Operation P-22″ concluded on Dec. 21, when detectives in Precinct 4/ Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team seized 25 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 31 pounds of heroin, eight pounds of cocaine, 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 478,000 fentanyl pills, five handguns and three rifles.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Along with the drugs and guns, four cars and $520,817 in cash were seized.

Twelve suspects were arrested and six were booked on narcotics charges.

In addition to being one of the sheriff’s office’s largest drug seizures, it was also narcotics detection K-9 Quinn’s first operation in his career.

“Our work on removing illegal narcotics and firearms from our communities won’t stop here, though. While we see Operation P-22 as a success, tomorrow our team will be back preparing for the next operation. Thank you for trusting us to enhance safety in our communities,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Strong winds, heavy rain causing major power outages around Western Washington

Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across Western Washington Monday morning.
1 day ago
snow...
Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Cancellations and delays continue to impact Sea-Tac, airports nationwide

The travel woes continue for thousands of passengers at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport this holiday weekend, as hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed
1 day ago
Gavel...
Associated Press

Washington court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 killings of couple

The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple.
1 day ago
i-90...
Claire Rush, Associated Press

Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm

Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said.
1 day ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas

Over 14,000 people in Pierce County celebrated Christmas in the dark. The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning.
1 day ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

6 people, 5 dogs rescued from Christmas Day flooding in Whatcom County

Six people and five dogs were rescued during flooding in Whatcom County on Christmas Day. Early Christmas morning, patrol deputies and members of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management notified people in the Marietta area that they would likely need to evacuate due to the threat of flooding, according to the sheriff’s […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
King County sting nets massive seizure of drugs, cars, cash and guns