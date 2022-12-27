Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year.

Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that a 22-year-old man who is already in custody for the murder of 31-year-old Diego Escalante in September 2021 was also responsible for Brown’s murder.

The 22-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court, police said.

