Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle home prices ‘cool down’ as 2022 wraps up

Dec 27, 2022, 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm
Seattle Housing...
Seattle housing prices are flattening out. (Photo by Getty Images)
(Photo by Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Metro Seattle is used to being #1 when it comes to housing. For the past decade or more, the #1 meant the hottest market with the fastest-growing home prices. We’re closing out 2022 at the top of another list, the most rapidly cooling urban area in the U.S.

While home prices in the country fell 0.5% from September to October, Seattle regional prices dropped a full percentage point.

On an annual basis, Seattle area prices were still up according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. From October 2021 – October 2022 prices were up 4.5%, the smallest increase since Dec. 2019.

The median home sales price is $762,600 in the metro area according to Redfin.

Re/Max CEO: Home prices can’t keep up double-digit gains

In an article in Forbes magazine examining the upcoming year in home values, the Seattle cool-down is happening because of layoffs in the tech industry and increasing mortgage rates.

Forbes says, “the Seattle metro area housing market is showing mixed signals of continued strength as well as weakening activity in the cities that comprise the Seattle metro area.”

In the city of Seattle proper, home prices have managed to sustain their year-over-year increase. The median sale price in the Seattle housing market increased by 7.6% year-over-year: From $785,000 in October 2021 to $845,000 in October 2022.

The different towns and cities around Seattle are showing varying outlooks. Forbes analyzed 56 core cities of the Seattle metro area, and 28 of them have witnessed year-over-year declines in home prices, while another 28 have seen year-over-year increases in home prices.

Enumclaw saw the biggest increase growing from $547,000 in October 2021 to $828,000 in October 2022, an increase of 51.4%.

Lake Forest Park, on the other hand, went from $1,009,400 in October 2021, down to $588,500 in October 2022, an annual decrease of 41.7%.

Another gauge of strength in the housing market is the length of time it takes for a home to sell.

In the Seattle metro area as a whole, the median number of days on the market of a home for sale rose from seven days in October 2021 to 21 days in October 2022.

Norada predicts Seattle housing prices are going to rise in 2023. Zillow says that the rate will be 0.5%. Others see a decline coming.

Taking a 30,000-foot view, the Seattle market has had a 9.2% appreciation over the past decade.

Local News

wet commute...
Bill Kaczaraba

Wind, rain lead to power outages, flooding overnight

The rains and wind are not over yet. NWS Seattle is saying 'a burst of heavier precipitation' is coming to the North Sound overnight.
20 hours ago
flooding...
Sam Campbell

Western Washington deals with flood waters across region

King tides combined with a coming storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials reporting high water levels.
20 hours ago
abortion Capital gains tax Olympia meeting legislature abortion...
L.B. Gilbert

New WA constitutional amendment proposed to protect abortion rights

Washington state could be getting a new constitutional amendment that would provide the "state-level protection for reproductive freedom."
20 hours ago
sword...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Police arrest man with sword for burglary, assault

Seattle Police arrested a 43-year-old man after he used a sword to attack a police officer and tried to break into a house.
20 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Alaska Airlines working to reunite travelers with luggage

Following a significant series of cancellations, travelers tell KIRO 7 they’ve been waiting days for their bags and aren’t sure when they’ll get them back.
20 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Seattle home prices ‘cool down’ as 2022 wraps up