Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds

Dec 28, 2022, 12:32 PM
Photo from KIRO 7...
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

King tides caused major flooding across Western Washington.

In Snohomish County we saw dozens of vehicles submerged in the floodwater, as well as people trying to brave those elements. The good news is much of that water has receded.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“So right now there’s pretty high tides,” said Casey Kildall who came to fish in Edmonds.

But nothing compared to what folks in Edmonds saw Tuesday.

“It was pretty exciting. The waves were crashing up and over the wall,” said Mark Murdock, who lives in Edmonds waterfront area.

“There was probably a foot-and-a-half of water coming into the marina here, and it was for the whole block almost, and cars were driving through, they hadn’t closed the road yet,” Kildall said. “I drove through it, my car made it, barely.”

“I have never seen it this high, never,” said Sue Ellen Blacknall, who walks by the waterfront almost every day.

Now that the water has receded, cleanup efforts are underway.

“Right now our crews are out cleaning debris and sand from the roadways. We’re inspecting for potholes,” said Kelly Snyder, director of Snohomish County Public Works.

With the constant rain and wind, public works crews are concerned about trees and limbs coming down on power lines.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

crime...
L.B. Gilbert

Woman hit with rock during Seattle robbery, police investigating

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was hit with a rock during a robbery on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.
13 hours ago
flooding...
L.B. Gilbert

‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington

Flooding around Puget Sound will continue thorugh Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week.
13 hours ago
closed...
L.B. Gilbert

West Seattle Low Bridge to remain closed for two weeks for repairs

The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low Bridge, suffered mechanical damage during the ice storms last week
13 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County

A family visiting Whatcom County from Arizona got caught in a tricky situation Tuesday when their SUV was caught in rapidly-rising floodwaters.
13 hours ago
Travelers wade through the line for service at the Southwest Airlines check-in counter in Denver In...
David Koeing, Associated Press

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball

Families hoping to catch a Southwest Airlines flight after days of cancellations, missing luggage and missed family connections
13 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Thousands across Puget Sound region remain without power early Wednesday following windstorm

Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the season.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds