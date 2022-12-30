Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested, Moscow police chief updates ‘frustrated’ public

An Eastern Washington man was arrested on suspicion of killing four University of Idaho students at a home near campus.

The 28-year-old suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is believed to have been a student at the nearby Washington State University. His current residence is in Pullman, Washington.

“Since November, we have remained laser focused on pursuing every lead in our pursuit of justice for the victims and their families,” said Moscow Police Chief James Fry in a press conference.

Fry addressed the public and its frustration over the lack of information in the six weeks since the deaths were first reported.

“Providing any details in this criminal investigation might have tainted the upcoming criminal prosecution or alerted the suspect of our progress,” Fry said. “We will continue to provide as much information as we can as the process moves forward.”

Fry stated that until suspect Kohberger appears in an Idaho court, there will still be limits on what investigators can discuss.

There is currently no timeline yet for Kohberger’s return to Idaho.

“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students,” Fry said. “However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process.”

By law, police cannot reveal much more as of this reporting because this is a pending court case.