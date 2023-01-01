Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation

A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.

Officers noticed punched-out ignitions in the vehicles, as well as fabricated trip permits and items including screwdrivers and altered keys.

Jayson Gomez told KIRO 7 that his car was broken into in West Seattle on Dec. 14, and three days later it was stolen from his apartment complex.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. Gomez said the descriptions that police provided of the damage done to the vehicles matched what had been done to his.

“They left the screwdriver inside, my ignition was all scratched up, the cover from underneath the steering wheel was out as well, exposing all the wires, the top of the steering wheel cover was coming out as well,” he said. Gomez was able to recover his car and tow it back to his home but it will be at least a few weeks before it’s fixed.

Police booked three suspects into the King County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. A fourth suspect was identified from past contacts with police and was booked for an outstanding warrant. SPD has not confirmed whether the suspects they arrested are the same ones who stole Gomez’s car, but he believes it’s the same group. He’s glad arrests have been made.

“Knowing that they’ve been arrested, it does put my mind at ease, hopefully nothing like this will happen again,” Gomez said.

