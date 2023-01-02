Shoreline firefighters work to extinguish restaurant on fire

Crews in Shoreline are battling a fire at a restaurant Monday morning.

911 calls about the fire started coming in just before 5:30 a.m. at 15th Avenue NE near 180th street at “Suni’s Pizza and Burgers.”

The Shoreline Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Structure Fire Commercial. 17700 block of 15th Ave NE. Avoid the area. — ShorelineFire (@ShorelineFire) January 2, 2023

It is not yet known whether anyone was inside when the fire started or the cause.