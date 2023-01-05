High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages

High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power.

As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power.

Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan.

Seattle City Light reports 182 customers without power.

Tacoma Public Utilities is not reporting any significant outages at this time.

Several power lines have been reported to be knocked down around the region, including some that have caused injuries and collisions for drivers.

A tree also hit a UPS truck in Redmond, going right through its roof. Luckily, the driver was not inside the truck when the tree fell. In West Seattle, a tree came crashing down on 35th Avenue Southwest, blocking all lanes and damaging power lines and poles.

🚧#MasonCounty: SR 302 MP 3 at Victor Rd is currently blocked in both directions due to power lines across the roadway from a serious injury collision where a vehicle struck a power pole. Please use alternate routes as the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/1Xn7dIINhs — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) January 5, 2023

EF&R is responding to power lines down around the service area due to wind. Stay clear of down power lines (at least 150ft back) and report any dangerous situations to 911 pic.twitter.com/TP7C3qElVT — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) January 5, 2023

King County Metro tweeted that delays are expected on the RapidRide C Line and along routes 21, 50, 55 and 773 due to downed power lines at 35th Avenue and Southwest Avalon Way.

“We’re just jumping from outage to outage,” Ron, a crew member at Puget Sound Energy told KIRO 7. “Lot of limbs, a lot of limbs coming on the line, and there’s about 25 of us guys that are first response that are going around knocking off the limbs, and if it’s something more involved, we turn it into a crew.”

A Wind Advisory with gusts in the 40 mph range is in effect for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands, including Everett, North Bend, the Cascade Foothills of King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties and cities along the coast. The NWS urges people to use extra caution while driving, secure outdoor objects and to have a plan in place in case they do briefly lose electricity.

Winds will begin to ease Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Friday will continue to be windy and rainy but not nearly as strong as Thursday. Rainfall amounts will total 1-3″ in the lowlands through the period.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report