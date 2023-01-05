Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages

Jan 5, 2023, 7:29 AM | Updated: 8:18 am
Photo from KIRO 7
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power.

Several power lines have been reported to be knocked down around the region, including some that have caused injuries and collisions for drivers.

A tree also hit a UPS truck in Redmond, going right through its roof. Luckily, the driver was not inside the truck when the tree fell. In West Seattle, a tree came crashing down on 35th Avenue Southwest, blocking all lanes and damaging power lines and poles.

King County Metro tweeted that delays are expected on the RapidRide C Line and along routes 21, 50, 55 and 773 due to downed power lines at 35th Avenue and Southwest Avalon Way.

“We’re just jumping from outage to outage,” Ron, a crew member at Puget Sound Energy told KIRO 7. “Lot of limbs, a lot of limbs coming on the line, and there’s about 25 of us guys that are first response that are going around knocking off the limbs, and if it’s something more involved, we turn it into a crew.”

A Wind Advisory with gusts in the 40 mph range is in effect for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands, including Everett, North Bend, the Cascade Foothills of King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties and cities along the coast.

The NWS urges people to use extra caution while driving, secure outdoor objects and to have a plan in place in case they do briefly lose electricity.

Winds will begin to ease Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Friday will continue to be windy and rainy but not nearly as strong as Thursday. Rainfall amounts will total 1-3″ in the lowlands through the period.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Local News

FILE - In this Thursday, May 16, 2019, file photo, Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff speaks during a...
Michael Liedtke and Michelle Chapman, Associated Press

Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge

E-commerce giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce are the latest U.S. technology companies to announce major job cuts
8 hours ago
(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday.
8 hours ago
Tina Podlodowski...
Associated Press

Washington Democratic Party Chair Podlodowski stepping down

Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is leaving the role after six years.
8 hours ago
pipe bomb...
Sam Campbell

Court docs: SoDo pipe bomb suspect well known to building staff

A man accused of placing a pipe bomb in a SoDo office building parking garage had a history of criminal convictions and three active warrants
1 day ago
lake union...
Frank Sumrall

Police investigating body discovered at south end of Lake Union

The Seattle Police Harbor Unit recovered the body of a deceased man from the south end of Lake Union on Wednesday.
1 day ago
complications...
Sam Campbell, Nicole Jennings

Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition

"The judge issued a gag order because she’s very concerned about guaranteeing a free trial in this case,” said Rob McKenna.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages