State Capitol building briefly evacuated ahead of legislative session

The Washington State Capitol Building was evacuated after a fire alarm went off during discussions of what priorities party leadership has for the upcoming legislative session.

According to KIRO Newsradio correspondent Matt Markovich, the fire alarm in the Cherberg building at the state capital went off, causing the removal of all press and legislative leadership gathered.

Update (10:15 a.m.): Both reporters and legislative members have returned inside the building

Developing: a fire alarm has gone off in the Cherberg building at the state capital, causing the removal all the press and legislative leadership gathered to discuss the upcoming session. I had to leave to pic.twitter.com/XIBscg5GNO — Matt Markovich (@mattmarkovich) January 5, 2023



The Washington state legislature is set to be back in regular session Monday, Jan. 9.

