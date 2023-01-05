Close
LOCAL NEWS

State Capitol building briefly evacuated ahead of legislative session

Jan 5, 2023, 10:27 AM | Updated: 12:23 pm
Photo from Matt Markovich
The Washington State Capitol Building was evacuated after a fire alarm went off during discussions of what priorities party leadership has for the upcoming legislative session.

According to KIRO Newsradio correspondent Matt Markovich, the fire alarm in the Cherberg building at the state capital went off, causing the removal of all press and legislative leadership gathered.

Update (10:15 a.m.): Both reporters and legislative members have returned inside the building


The Washington state legislature is set to be back in regular session Monday, Jan. 9.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

