DNA, likely of suspect, found at scene of Idaho murders

DNA, likely of the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students, was found at the crime scene, according to charging documents released Thursday.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was charged with the crime and appeared in court today.

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

Moscow police officer Brett Payne said he found a knife sheath on the bed next to the body of one of the slain students. The word Ka-Bar and the insignia of the United States Marine Corps were reportedly on the sleeve of the weapon.

According to court documents, there was a single source of male DNA still on the sheath that matched the suspect’s profile.

More than a month later, law enforcement in Pennsylvania recovered DNA from trash discarded outside Kohberger’s family home.

The documents also revealed a woman who lived at the home woke up to the sound of crying.

The roommate said something like, “there’s someone here,” then heard a man’s voice saying, “it’s ok, I’m going to help you.”

“She opened her door for the third time after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her,” according to court documents. “During the processing of the crime scene, investigators later found a latent shoe print.”

A 2015 white Elantra, later identified as the suspect’s vehicle, was also seen at the crime scene. Phone data also showed that the suspect was in the area several times in the weeks before the crime.

The suspect entered the house four times leading up to the murders.

Kohberger, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.