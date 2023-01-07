Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle man arrested after allegedly running over suspected thief with ATV several times

Jan 6, 2023, 5:18 PM
stabbed...
Photo from Seattle Police Department
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A Seattle man was arrested Friday after allegedly driving an all-terrain vehicle several times over a burglary suspect in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 7 a.m. on Friday morning, a 28-year-old man received a security notification about his trailer, which was parked under a bridge at East Marginal Way South and Front Street.

The 28-year-old man ran to his ATV – without his shoes, coat, or a wallet – and drove to the scene.

When he arrived, he found a 49-year-old man standing in the open door of the trailer and started to yell at him.

According to police, the 28-year-old said he chased the 49-year-old after he fled in a white car.

The 49-year-old claimed a different story, saying he drove by the trailer and saw the door was open. He stopped to close it when the 28-year-old confronted him.

The 49-year-old told police he began to run from the 28-year-old and his ATV, was struck from behind and lost consciousness. He later awoke in his car, which a friend was driving.

The friend of the 49-year-old told police they had stopped by the trailer when the 28-year-old approached them.

According to police, the friend of the 49-year-old said the 28-year-old ran over the other man in his ATV, turned the vehicle around, and ran over him two more times.

A witness at the scene confirmed the 49-year-old man’s story. Officers also found blood on the ground and tire tracks of the ATV.

The 28-year-old was arrested and booked into King County Jail on charges of vehicular assault.

