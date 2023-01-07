Close
LOCAL NEWS

2 men hospitalized after small plane crashes into storage unit in Kent

Jan 7, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 9:48 pm
Kent plane crash...
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when a small plane crashed into a storage unit in south Kent on Saturday afternoon. (Photo from Puget Sound Fire via Twitter)
(Photo from Puget Sound Fire via Twitter)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

KENT, Wash. — Two men suffered life-threatening injuries when a small plane crashed into a storage unit in south Kent on Saturday afternoon, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The plane crashed into a unit at a storage facility in the 1700 block of Central Avenue South, east of State Route 167, at about 1:30 p.m.

It was 19 minutes from when the 911 call was received to when firefighters got both men out of the plane, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Division Chief Pat Pawlak.

“Every minute did count on this one here,” said Pawlak. “They were both inside the plane, and firefighters used ground ladders to access them and ground ladders to bring them down.”

The plane is described as a two-seat, fixed-wing, single-engine plane, according to FlightAware.

Those records show that the plane’s owner lives in Spokane, but investigators believe the aircraft was on a local path.

Both men, ages 23 and 59, were transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, they are both conscious and in non-life-threatening conditions, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The Kent Police Department has been in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will be investigating the cause of this crash.

