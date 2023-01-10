Murder suspect arrested in Port Orchard, possibly related to mail thefts

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Port Orchard, which detectives are now saying could be connected to recent mail theft in the area.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around 11 p.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Brady Place. Police say a dispute may have led to the shooting

When deputies arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds and attempted to give medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers spoke with neighbors who provided surveillance video, and detectives were able to identify the suspect’s truck. They then posted photos of the truck on Twitter.

At around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, police located the truck at SE Chasewood Place, a mile away from the shooting scene. A 39-year-old man was then taken into custody.

UPDATE A 39 year old Port Orchard man is in custody in connection with a homicide in the 5200block of Brady Place in Port Orchard. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire around 11:00 PM Monday and called 911. More information will be released as it develops. pic.twitter.com/w9ESX6hDuX — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) January 10, 2023

Police say they are looking into whether recent mail thefts in the area are connected to the shooting.