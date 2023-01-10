Close
LOCAL NEWS

Murder suspect arrested in Port Orchard, possibly related to mail thefts

Jan 10, 2023, 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:01 am
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Port Orchard, which detectives are now saying could be connected to recent mail theft in the area. (Photo from Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Port Orchard, which detectives are now saying could be connected to recent mail theft in the area.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around 11 p.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Brady Place. Police say a dispute may have led to the shooting

Residents fed up as mail delivery issues continue on Vashon Island

When deputies arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds and attempted to give medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers spoke with neighbors who provided surveillance video, and detectives were able to identify the suspect’s truck. They then posted photos of the truck on Twitter.

At around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, police located the truck at SE Chasewood Place, a mile away from the shooting scene. A 39-year-old man was then taken into custody.

Police say they are looking into whether recent mail thefts in the area are connected to the shooting.

