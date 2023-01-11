Close
LOCAL NEWS

Joe Kent announces 2024 House campaign against ‘woke extremist’

Jan 11, 2023, 11:09 AM | Updated: 11:27 am
kent...
Republican Congressional candidate Joe Kent speaks at a campaign event on October 5, 2022 in Morton, Washington. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
(Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Joe Kent, following his defeat to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, has announced he will run for the House seat once more in 2024.

Democratic candidate and auto shop owner Marie Gluesenkamp Perez recently defeated Kent in the 2022 House election by a margin of 50.4% to 45.6%, or about 2,629 votes. The Seattle Times called Perez’ victory “perhaps the most stunning political upset in the country this year.”

Joe Kent officially concedes after recount returns similar results

Kent, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, previously took down six-term incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler in the primary vote before his general election defeat. Herrera Beutler voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

“We are only beginning to learn who our Democrat Congresswoman Marie Perez really is,” Kent wrote in a public address declaring his decision to run in 2024. “In her first three votes, the moderate mask has fallen off and revealed a woke extremist.”

Perez was sworn into the House of Representatives on Jan. 7.

“Her first vote was for far-left radical Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker,” Kent continued. “Her second vote was against requiring members of Congress to actually show up to work and vote in person. And her third vote was in favor of the Biden Administration’s 87,000 new IRS agents who disproportionately target middle-income Americans and small businesses.”

Kent first made the announcement on Steve Bannon’s podcast, The WarRoom.

His campaign self-financed a recount but soon conceded after the recount returned just two extra votes. According to the Lewis County Auditor’s Office, his campaign spent $48,589 for the machine recount of all 323,927 ballots cast in the district.

Kent recently came under fire for confusion over his employer, with an article by The Daily Beast stating the company he claimed to work for does not exist.

Joe Kent pushes back on mystery employment issues

He claimed to be a “project manager” for the tech-startup American Enterprise Solutions, but the article stated it could not find any record of the company’s existence.

