Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Brutal bat attack suspect could be released before trial

Jan 11, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm
Tulloss, homeless...
A still from security video showing an attack on an Amazon employee in Seattle. (Screenshot)
(Screenshot)
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture BY
The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-6pm on KTTH

The homeless suspect in a brutal and unprovoked baseball bat attack that left an Amazon employee with a fractured skull still hasn’t started his trial. In fact, since the alleged incident in January 2022, he’s been waiting for a bed at a state facility, where his mental competency will be restored so he can face trial. And now he could be released from jail.

Wantez Tulloss is a degenerate criminal with a long history, including first-degree robbery, theft, assault, and three violations of domestic violence no-contact order.

Last year, he was charged with first-degree assault after police say he was caught on surveillance footage taking a “full body swing” with a bat to the back of a random victim’s head. Afterward, Tulloss reportedly grabbed a slice of pizza. Tulloss was a homeless man who was living in transitional housing at the time.

No beds for the suspect

Tulloss was ordered to undergo competency restoration at a Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) facility. But Governor Jay Inslee’s DSHS does not have enough beds for criminal suspects ordered into restoration.

The state estimates a bed would be available between Jan. 9 and 13, 2023. But Western State Hospital is still at capacity. That timeline has been changed to Jan. 17 to 20, but a spokesperson warned the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH that it’s “only an estimate and dates could change if there is a Covid outbreak among patients or staff.”

The waitlist for competency restoration/evaluation sits at around 850 people, the spokesperson confirmed. The crisis prompted a DSHS memo to judges and prosecutors warning them that the department may have to refuse treating some criminal suspects, which would result in their release from jail. The memo was first reported by FOX 13’s AJ Janaval.

Rantz: Seattle PD lost 153 police officers in 2022, over 500 since defunding

Tulloss could be released

Tulloss is one of the suspects who could be released, depending on how DSHS reviews cases. And if the timeline for a bed shifts again, a judge could be forced to release him.

“King County prosecutors object to serious cases being dismissed. Judges are finding that the unreasonable delays violate a defendant’s Constitutional rights,” King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney tells the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “When people don’t get services that the State of Washington is expected to provide, and when their criminal cases cannot legally move forward as a result, we frequently see people who are released reoffending with serious crimes.”

McNerthney says “it’s certainly a concern with others not getting a bed,” that DSHS may refuse treatment for Tulloss.

Last year, a Clark County judge released John Cody Hart after DSHS did not have a bed for competency restoration. At the time, like Tulloss, he faced a first degree assault charge (in addition to second degree assault). Just a few months later, he was arrested in Idaho with two counts of first-degree murder after police allege he fatally shot a married couple that owned the Hartland Inn in New Meadows.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

democrat speaker...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat Speaker pushes for harmful land acknowledgments at state house

Land acknowledgments are ways white progressives pander to Native Americans without improving their communities.
2 days ago
referees...
Max Gross

Gross: Needless bill proposes protection for those already protected

A new bill proposed in the Washington House of Representatives, H.B. 1096, would add amateur referees to a protected class.
2 days ago
seattle public schools...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Public Schools damaged youth mental health, but blames social media

SPS argued social media platforms contribute to students' mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, disordered eating, and cyberbullying.
2 days ago
Everett councilmember Liz Vogeli...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Councilmember storms out of meeting after realizing no one likes her

An Everett City Council meeting got uncomfortable after a councilmember learned in real time that no one likes her, prompting a walk-out.
3 days ago
marysville...
Frank Sumrall

Marysville Police Chief: Rampant drug problem ‘plaguing our parks’

Officials claim they are responding to the State v. Blake decision, a state supreme court ruling the primary drug criminalization law was unconstitutional.
7 days ago
Lynnwood...
Bill Kaczaraba

Lynnwood residents protest location of opioid treatment center

Protests are growing in Lynnwood in opposition to having an opioid treatment facility next to the Boys & Girls Club.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Rantz: Brutal bat attack suspect could be released before trial