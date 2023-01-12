Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Robbery suspects arrested, charged after incriminating social media posts

Jan 12, 2023, 7:10 AM | Updated: 7:28 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Violent robbery after robbery — stretching from Seattle to the Eastside to South King County. Now two men have been charged with nearly a dozen crimes.

The two suspects are 22-year-old Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez and 21-year-old Cesar Sandoval.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Court documents say at least part of what led to their arrest are posts about a crime that the suspects shared on social media, with one video showing the bullet holes in a stolen vehicle after a store employee opened fire. The robbery events are detailed over 96 pages of documents, with images from surveillance videos that span many crime scenes.

One incident happened at a Shell gas station in Burien on Dec. 4. Documents say an employee shot at the suspects, damaging the getaway vehicle. That damage ended up playing a big role in helping catch the suspects.

“I was filling the store order for the week, (a) car pulls up, guys come in with a gun, point the gun at me,” said Billy, who was working at the time.

Video shows the suspects marching him to the registers and forcing him to take out cash.

As the suspects try to leave, he takes action.

“They got money, they walked out, I fired at their vehicle,” he said.

Video shows the employee firing more than ten shots.

“They drove away very fast with the door open,” Billy said.

Court documents say earlier that night, the same suspects robbed a 7-Eleven in West Seattle. Surveillance video from that store shows a suspect wearing the same red face mask.

In fact, Sandoval and Alvarez are also charged with robbing businesses and people in Renton, Bellevue, Redmond, Kent, Mercer Island and Seattle.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking this is even happening,” said John Shimabukuro, a King County resident. “I live in Redmond, so you kind of feel like you’re safer there. But yeah, it’s been happening everywhere,” he said.

But after the Burien incident, court documents say Alavarez “boasts on social media about committing robberies,” sharing a Facebook video of the getaway car, captioning it “Fat shoot out.”

In another photo, you can count eight bullet holes on the car.

“They pretty much admitted it to themselves online,” Billy said. “I laughed.”

With a search warrant at Sandoval’s residence in Seattle, police recovered this two-toned handgun that investigators believe was used in robberies in Renton, Bellevue and Seattle. They also recovered distinct pants that matched ones worn in Bellevue and Redmond.

Investigators say Alvarez also sent multiple Facebook messages about the robberies, at times asking others to join in.

Documents show he wrote, “you down to come with me and my cousin … we finna run up in gas stations and stick em up.”

Prosecutors asked for Sandoval to be held on $1 million bail and Alvarez to be held on $750,000 bail.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Accused murderer Bryan Kohberger is led out of Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho on Thur...
Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference Thursday morning. […]
11 hours ago
winter weather...
Feliks Banel

The worst atmospheric river of all was winter 1861-1862

Even with autumn on the horizon and winter not far behind, for the really stormy stuff, you have to go back to the winter of 1861-1862.
11 hours ago
(Photo from Flickr @astrokabir)...
MyNorthwest Staff

Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible

Another atmospheric river is hitting the Puget Sound region late this week. The rough weather will run through early Friday.
11 hours ago
Human Trafficking awareness...
L.B. Gilbert

Port of Seattle signs pledge to increase awareness of human trafficking

The Port of Seattle is launching new efforts to prevent human trafficking and raise awareness after signing a new pledge.
11 hours ago
FILE- The Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps are seen on a mobile device in New York, on Aug. 9, 2017...
Associated Press

School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road

Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits
11 hours ago
Fisherman Mike Vorak sells Dungeness crabs off his boat. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/Getty Imag...
Associated Press

Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast

The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Robbery suspects arrested, charged after incriminating social media posts