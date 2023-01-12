Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Adrian Diaz officially sworn in as Seattle’s police chief

Jan 12, 2023, 12:25 PM | Updated: 12:47 pm
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Adrian Diaz was officially sworn in as the Seattle Police Department Chief of Police in a ceremony attended by the Seattle City Council, Mayor Bruce Harrell, and other top officials.

Diaz has been the interim Chief of Police since Sep. 2020 after former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigned in Aug. 2020 after the George Floyd protests.

Adrian Diaz looks to change Seattle Police’s ‘toxic environment’ as permanent chief

In Sep. 2022, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his intent to appoint Diaz as Chief of Police for the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle City Council confirmed Adrian Diaz as chief on Jan. 3 in an 8-1 vote.

Diaz held the chief role during historic budget cuts and staffing shortages for SPD, as well as during a time of social unrest after the murder of George Floyd.

He has worked with SPD for over two decades in patrol, crime prevention, and investigation.

Diaz has said he is ready for the hard work that lies ahead, promising new initiatives to diversify a police force still under a federal consent decree to monitor use of force and biased policing.

Local News

input...
Micki Gamez

King County wants input from riders for northside light rail riders

King County Metro wants to improve ridership experience, so they are asking Washington passengers from King and Snohomish counties for input.
13 hours ago
austin powers...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle woman arrested after ‘Austin Powers’ style escape

Police arrested a woman in what they describe as "a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart."
13 hours ago
Accused murderer Bryan Kohberger is led out of Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho on Thur...
Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference Thursday morning. […]
13 hours ago
winter weather...
Feliks Banel

The worst atmospheric river of all was winter 1861-1862

Even with autumn on the horizon and winter not far behind, for the really stormy stuff, you have to go back to the winter of 1861-1862.
13 hours ago
(Photo from Flickr @astrokabir)...
MyNorthwest Staff

Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible

Another atmospheric river is hitting the Puget Sound region late this week. The rough weather will run through early Friday.
13 hours ago
Human Trafficking awareness...
L.B. Gilbert

Port of Seattle signs pledge to increase awareness of human trafficking

The Port of Seattle is launching new efforts to prevent human trafficking and raise awareness after signing a new pledge.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Adrian Diaz officially sworn in as Seattle’s police chief