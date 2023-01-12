Adrian Diaz officially sworn in as Seattle’s police chief

Adrian Diaz was officially sworn in as the Seattle Police Department Chief of Police in a ceremony attended by the Seattle City Council, Mayor Bruce Harrell, and other top officials.

Diaz has been the interim Chief of Police since Sep. 2020 after former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigned in Aug. 2020 after the George Floyd protests.

Adrian Diaz looks to change Seattle Police’s ‘toxic environment’ as permanent chief

In Sep. 2022, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his intent to appoint Diaz as Chief of Police for the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle City Council confirmed Adrian Diaz as chief on Jan. 3 in an 8-1 vote.